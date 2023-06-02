MEDWAY — The Foxboro High softball team managed only four hits in a 4-0 loss to No. 14 seed Medway High on Friday in their preliminary round game of the MIAA Division 3 state tournament.
The Mustangs scored one run in the fourth inning, two more in the fifth, and added an insurance run in the sixth to pick up the victory.
Sophomore left fielder Natalia Leach had two hits on the day for the No. 19 seed Warriors with a pair of singles
Mia Flanagan and Meghan Kelley, both freshman, each had one hit respectively.
Vittoria Cuscia struck out six and allowed seven hits as the Warriors’ sophomore pitched a complete game.
Foxboro finishes the season at 9-12.