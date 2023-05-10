FOXBORO — The Foxboro High softball team broke open a 1-1 tie with three runs in the third inning and never looked back in a 10-3 win over Mansfield High on Wednesday.
The Warriors went on to score single runs in the fourth and fifth innings, and then added four runs in the sixth to seal the Hockomock League win.
Meghan Kelley had three hits and a run scored among Foxboro’s 13 hits. Jillian Slattery and Emma Callahan both had two hits.
Jill Koppy was 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Hornets. Callie Lake, Molly Kucharski, Avery Lake and Dani Jameson each had a hit.
Mansfield (3-10) hosts Oliver Ames on Friday. Foxboro (4-10) hosts Sharon on Friday.
King Philip 12, Franklin 0 (5)
PLAINVILLE — Franklin was held to one hit in a win for King Philip.
McCoy Walsh pitched five innings, striking out nine and walking one. The Warriors had two hits each from Charlotte Raymond and Ava Lanza. Olivia Ali had three RBIs and Raymond had a home run and two RBIs. The Warriors had 12 hits.
King Philip (14-1) plays at Billerica on Sunday.
Taunton 1, North Attleboro 0
TAUNTON — North Attleboro had no hits against Taunton’s Sam Lincoln in a battle of power pitching.
The Rocketeers were fanned 15 times and Kelly Colleran struck out 14 for North. She allowed two infield singles before the game-winning run came across on a wild pitch.
North Attleboro (8-3) visits Milford on Friday.
Norton 4, Westwood 0
WESTWOOD, — The Lancers scored the game’s only four runs in the fifth inning to win on the road.
Sandy Fairbairn and Liana Danubio each had two hits for Norton, which finished with six hits.
Danubio pitched the win, allowing two hits while striking out six. Norton (11-2) hosts Dover-Sherborn on Thursday.