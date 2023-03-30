NEWTON — The Foxboro High girls softball team opened its season on the road Thursday, but was unable to win in a back-and-forth battle with Newton South High, dropping a 6-5 decision.

Foxboro and Newton South each scored a run in the first inning, twice in the third inning and once in the fourth. Foxboro added another run in the fifth to take the lead, but Newton South answered with a pair of runs in the sixth inning to take the lead for the win.