NEWTON — The Foxboro High girls softball team opened its season on the road Thursday, but was unable to win in a back-and-forth battle with Newton South High, dropping a 6-5 decision.
Foxboro and Newton South each scored a run in the first inning, twice in the third inning and once in the fourth. Foxboro added another run in the fifth to take the lead, but Newton South answered with a pair of runs in the sixth inning to take the lead for the win.
“We made some mistakes that ended up keeping innings going, so we’ve got to tighten that up,” Foxboro head coach Mark Maguire said. “It’s a young team and we’re still trying to find ourselves. Right now, there’s a few question marks we have to get straightened out, but I think we’ll be OK.”
Maguire said the setback was a learning lesson for his young players.
“When you’re going back and forth, they realize every play and everything they do is big,” Maguire said. “If they miss a sign, it’s big. If they take a play off, it’s big. The game goes back and forth, a fine line between winning and losing. I think that’s a thing you can get out of a game like this. You have to realize you have to tighten up a little bit and get things right.”
Megan Kelley stole three bases and had two hits for the Warriors. Natalia Leach also had two hits. Vittoria Cuscia struck out four.
Foxboro next plays Tuesday at Milford.
Middleboro 8, Dighton-Rehoboth 6
MIDDLEBORO — Dighton-Rehoboth got a complete game effort from Kylie Hillier in the pitching circle and collected six hits, but was unable to bring home a season-opening win.
The Sachems struck for a run in the first inning, but D-R evened the score in the second. Middleboro added three runs in the bottom of the second to take the lead and then tacked on four more runs.
D-R scored three time in the top of the sixth to cut the difference off an error and a Haleigh Kelley RBI base hit. D-R scored on a Camryn Cloonan two-run homer, her first varsity hit, but came just short.
Hillier struck out two in the loss while Maddie Kelley, Fia Brown and Emma Horrocks all had doubles for D-R.
D-R plays Fairhaven on Monday at home.