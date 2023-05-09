FOXBORO — The Foxboro High softball team banged out nine hits, but came up short to Canton High on Tuesday, falling 8-4 in their Hockomock League clash.
The Warriors scored twice in both the third and seventh innings. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs broke out for 12 hits, scoring two runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to rally from a 2-1 deficit after four innings.
Foxboro’s Fiona Dunn and Autumn Stowell had two hits each, with both scoring a run while Stowell added two RBIs.
Foxboro (3-10) hosts Mansfield on Wednesday
St. Mary’s (Lynn) 2, Bishop Feehan 1
ATTLEBORO — The Shamrocks’ bats were held in check in their Catholic Central League loss.
Bishop Feehan (6-7) travels to Archbishop Williams Thursday for another CCL contest.
Tri-County 16, Bristol Plymouth 3 (5)
FRANKLIN — Tri-County only needed four innings to rout the Craftsmen in a game called after five innings due to the mercy run-rule.
Kaleigh Stenstrom pitched five innings while going 3-for-4 at the plate and driving in two runs.
Haley Kunicki had three hits and three RBIs and Ava Cossette also had three hits with three runs scored and two RBIs. Faith Boutin had two hits and two runs.
The Cougars (11-0) visit Blue Hills on Thursday.