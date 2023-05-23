FOXBORO — Pushing across seven runs in the first inning, the Foxboro High softball team took a 14-7 win over Newton South High on Tuesday.
The Warriors batted around in their first-inning onslaught, added three more runs in the second inning and four more in the fifth. Newton South struck for five runs in the fifth, but Foxboro breezed to its sixth win in a row.
Meghan Kelley had three hits and three runs scored for the Warriors while Jill Slattery had three hits and two runs scored, along with two RBIs. Emma Callahan, Natalia Leach, Vittoria Cuscia and Autumn Stowell all had two hits. Cuscia and Stowell had two RBIs each.
Foxboro’s Callahan shared the pitching duties with Stowell. Callahan struck out six and Stowell punched out two. The Warriors improved to 9-10 and play at North Attleboro on Thursday.
Bishop Stang 12, Seekonk 4
SEEKONK — The Warriors closed out their regular season at 10-10, but are tourney bound, ranked as the No. 14 team in the MIAA Division 4 playoff rankings released Tuesday.
Seekonk coach Kim Pellerin intends to have his team use the time off until the postseason to tweak some things.
“It’s been a rough patch for us,” Pellorin said. “We hit, but just can’t sting together even to make things happen and our pitchers have been going non-stop. We will catch a much-needed break before the tourney begins and make some adjustments to our game. We have to come out more confident.”
The Warriors had two hits from Kayla Morency, their only senior, on ‘Senior Day’. Riley Connell, Caitlyn Murray, Caitlyn Oliveira and Kelly Leinson also had hits for Seekonk