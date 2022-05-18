EASTON — The Foxboro High softball team struck early and rolled to a 12-0 shutout over Oliver Ames High on Wednsday in a mercy-rule contest called after six innings.
Foxboro scored eight runs in the first inning before the Tigers had a chance to bat and coasted the rest of the way, scoring single runs in the second, fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
Peyton Feldman went 3-for-5 with two RBIs in the win. Vittoria Cucia and Ava Hill each went 2-for-4. Natalia Leach had three RBIs.
Foxboro (9-7, 8-6) plays Thursday at Uxbridge.
Taunton 13, Mansfield 1 (6)
MANSFIELD — The Hornets had seven hits, but only one run, scoring in the third inning when courtesy runner Sydney Fernando scored on a Callie Lake double
Lake, Liv Madeira, Alanna Conley, Casey Moussette, Jill Koppy, Olivia DeTrolio and Amanda Schwarz each had a hit for the Hornets. Mansfield (6-9, 5-8) plays Milford on Friday.
Norton 26, Bellingham 3 (5)
BELLINGHAM — Norton had every base runner score at least twice in its Tri-Valley League rout called after five innings. Norton (12-4) plays on Thursday at Northbridge.
North Attleboro 4, Stoughton 3 (8)
STOUGHTON — Kelly Colleran struck out 16 in eight innings and the Rocketeers scored the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth to take the Hockomock League thriller.
Zoey McDonough scored from third on a MaryEllen Charette single, and Colleran struck out the side to lock in the win.
Colleran (two runs scored), McDonough (two RBIs), Charette, Shaelyn Burns and Grace Simmons all had 2 hits.
North Attleboro (11-6, 11-3) plays on Thursday, hosting Sharon.
Dighton-Rehoboth 5, Middleboro 4
DIGHTON — Eliana Raposo sturck out eight and allowed five hits for the Falcons.
Raposo was also a force at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a single and a double. D-R scored two runs in the first and added two more int he second. The game remained scoreless until the fifth, when Middleboro rallied to within 5-4, but D-R held on for the win.
Caleigh CLoonan finished 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs. Maddie Kelley, Haleigh Kelley, Morgan Corey and Caitlin Morgado also had hits.
D-R (11-5) hosts Apponequet Friday.
Tri-County 8, Bristol Plymouth 6
FRANKLIN — Breann MacMillan had three hits and two runs scored in the Cougars’ win.
Amy Freitas, Riley Denelle, Ava Cossette, Callie Schwitzer and Kayla Sullivan each had two hits. Kaleigh Stenstrom pitched seven innings.
Tri-County (8-6) plays Friday at Blue Hills Regional.