FOXBORO — The Foxboro High softball team rallied from an early deficit, then held off Canton High in the seventh inning before winning a 5-4 Hockomock League thriller in 10 innings Thursday.
Doubles by Peyton Feldman and Emma Callahan (two-out RBI) provided the winning run for the Warriors (7-5) in the 10th inning.
Callahan took 10 strikeouts in pitching the distance for Foxboro, stranding the potential winning run for Canton in the seventh after the Bulldogs had knotted the score at 4-all.
The Warriors used a two-run fifth inning to overcome a 3-2 deficit. Morgan Sylvestre drew a walk, then Kaylee Bruce followed with an RBI single and Nicole Theriault with an RBI single. Foxboro visits Canton Friday.
North Attleboro 12, Sharon 0
SHARON — Kelly Colleran and Zoey McDonough combined pitching skills as the Rocketeers blanked Sharon in the Hockomock League Davenport Division game.
Colleran and McDonough combined on a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts. in the five-inning contest.
North (10-3) followed Colleran’s guidance at the plate (three hits, two RBI) as well. Belle Clarkin drove in four runs with three hits, while Ally Levine and Emma Bailey each had two hits. Mandi Hanewich scored three runs and Emily Nardelli two. North will host Sharon Friday.
Mansfield 10, Milford 6
MANSFIELD — The MIAA Tournament-bound Hornets laced four hits in a five-run first inning and then used three hits to add four more runs in the second inning to take the Hockomock League win.
Alana Conley (three hits, three RBI), winning pitcher Ashlyn Conley (two hits, two RBI) and Abby DeCosta (two hits, three RBI) paced the Hornets (7-7).
DeCoste stroked a two-run single in the first inning to spark Mansfield. In the second inning, Ashlyn Conley had an RBI double and Alana Conley delivered a two-run single.
Bishop Feehan 12, Cardinal Spellman 0
ATTLEBORO — Maddy Rizzo scattered three Cardinal hits and walked one in pitching the Shamrocks to the five-inning Catholic Central League victory. Rizzo struck out four and retired the Cardinal side in order in the first, third and fourth innings.
The Shamrocks (10-0) plated 10 second-inning runs with Sierra Basara belting a bases-loaded triple. Mckenzie Faherty and Abby Brooks each had two hits in the 10-hit attack. Bishop Feehan will host a CCL Cup game Saturday morning at 10.
Franklin 12, Attleboro 4
FRANKLIN — The Panthers overcame an early deficit with three runs in the bottom of the first inning and six more in the fourth inning to win the Hockomock League game.
Attleboro (7-6) struck for three runs in the first inning as Hailey Perry singled, stole second base and scored on a Lora Woyton single. Perry finished with two hits and two RBI. AHS will host Franklin Monday.
