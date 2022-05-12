FOXBORO — Vittoria Cuscia allowed just one hit and struck out seven in her complete-game effort while Peyton Feldman and Emma Callahan combined for six hits at the plate as the Foxboro High softball team routed Sharon High, 13-1, in a Hockomock League mercy-rule-shortened, six-inning contest on Thursday.
Feldman had three hits and three stolen bases, Callahan added three hits and drove in four Warrior runs, and Alexandra Willis also had three hits.
Foxboro (7-7) travels to Sharon on Monday for a Hockomock League contest.
Bishop Feehan 5, Bridgewater-Raynham 0
The visiting Shamrocks received a 12-strikeout performance from freshman pitcher Mylee Ramer in the shutout win.
Bishop Feehan shortstop Haley Coupal had a couple of hits and a run scored as the Shamrocks posted their 12th straight victory.
Ramer surrendered just two hits and didn’t walk a batter while Feehan scraped together singles runs in the first, third, and sixth innings, and then put away the contest with two more in the seventh.
Maddy Coupal, Madi Narducci and Haley Petrucci knocked in runs for the Shamrocks (13-1).
Bishop Feehan next has a non-league matchup with Dighton-Rehoboth on Saturday.