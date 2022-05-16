SHARON — The Foxboro High softball team cruised past Sharon High, 14-0 in six innings Monday, getting a four-hit day from Peyton Feldman, who also scored four times, had three stolen bases and collected four RBIs.
Emma Callahan had two hits and scored twice. She struck out four and allowed three hits in the win as Foxboro’s pitcher.
Foxboro (8-7, 7-6) plays on Wednesday, hosting Oliver Ames.
Franklin 8, Mansfield 3
MANSFIELD — Mansfield held a lead in the fifth off a Jill Koppy solo homer, but a six-run seventh helped Franklin rally for the win.
Mansfield’s Olivia DeTrolio slugged a two-run homer in the second inning to tie the game at 2-all.
The Hornets had five hits with Callie Lake, Alanna Conley, Julia Kelly, Koppy and DeTrolio each having one.
Mansfield (6-9, 5-8) plays Taunton on Wednesday.
King Philip 12, Milford 0 (5)
WRENTHAM — King Philip cruised to a five inning, mercy rule-shortened win.
KP had a five-run third inning to go ahead 9-0 after three innings, helping get ahead with insurance
King Philip (16-2, 13-0) plays Attleboro, in Attleboro, on Wednesday.
Joseph Case 3, Seekonk 0
SWANSEA — Seekonk’s Kate Leinson was the hard-luck losing pitcher, allowing no earned runs over six innings of work.
Alexcya Barber, Bria Dunphy, Caitlyn Oliveria, ALly Dantas and Caitlyn Murray each had hits.
Seekonk (8-6) hosts Greater New Bedford Regional Tuesday.
Dedham 8, Norton 7 (8)
NORTON — Norton had two RBIs from Bella Vittorini and Campbell Smith. A six-run inning from Dedham in the sixth put the pressure on the Lancers in the late innings, who tired it up in the seventh before allowing the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh.
Norton (11-4) plays on Wednesday, visiting Bellingham.
Bishop Feehan 4, Austin Prep 1
ATTLEBORO — Bishop Feehan took a first-round win in the Central Catholic League Cup, scoring in the first, second, fifth and sixth innings.
Mylee Ramer allowed one hit, a top of the fifth solo homer to Austin Prep, earning the win. She struck out nine.
At the plate Haley Petrucci had two hit. Maddy Coupal had two hits and the only RBI for the Shamrocks.
Bishop Feehan (15-1) plays in the next round of the CCL Cup later this week.
Tri-County 3, Old Colony 2
FRANKLIN — Kaleigh Stenstrom went seven innings, allowing two hits and an earned run in the Cougars’ win.
Tri-County had a two-run single from Riley Denelle to tie the game up in the seventh before an RBI single from Ava Rossette scored Denelle to clinch the win.
Tri-County (7-6) will play on Wednesday, hosting Bristol Plymouth Regional.