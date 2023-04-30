ATTLEBORO -- The Attleboro High softball team had the tying run on base in the bottom of the seventh inning, but could not score in a 3-2 loss to Franklin High on Saturday.
The Bombardiers were held in check by Franklin's Kiera Kotzwicki and Sophia Sacramone, tallying just two hits over the first four innings. Attleboro trailed 3-0 after the first inning before scoring a run in the sixth inning when Rylie Camacho scored on a Lily Routhier single and a Franklin error. Paige Quaglia scored Routhier to make it a one-run game, but Sacramone shut the door in the seventh inning for the Hockomock League win.