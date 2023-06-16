NORTON — The “thwack” of the softball bats are easily heard in the field behind Norton High School and in the batting cages.
If there has been one statement made by the Lancers during this memorable season for them it is that putting the softball into play has become an art form.
The Lancers have done it so consistently and so well, from everyone in the batting order, that the team sports a .389 batting average heading into its MIAA Division 3 state title showdown against Middleboro High Sunday at UMass Amherst at 5 p.m.
“It’s a collaboration,” Norton High coach Wade Lizotte said of his Lancers being groomed during the off-season with club teams and this spring with assistant coaches Mike McGrath, Gary Warrren and Rob Nosky.
The No. 4 seed Lancers (22-2) take a 13-game win streak into their clash with the No. 6 seed Sachems (20-4), thanks mainly to Norton’s prowess at the plate. Lizotte and the Lancers dedicate some 50 percent of their practice to hitting.
“It’s a lot about having good discipline at the plate, making good pitch selections,” Lizotte said.
The Lancers’ top five batters in the order have posted some eye-boggling numbers. Senior shortstop Sandy Fairbairn sports a .581 batting average along with 50 hits, a .598 on-base percentage a .895 slugging rate and has struck out just four times out of the leadoff spot. She also has 29 RBI, 17 stolen bases and 44 runs scored.
Norton’s No. 2 batter, freshman pitcher Liana Danubio, is hitting .449 to go with 31 hits, a .467 on-base percentage, a .536 slugging percentage and has struck out just three times. She has nine stolen bases, 22 runs scored and 16 RBI.
Next up is senior center fielder Sienna Pietrasiewicz, who boasts a .439 batting average, a .452 on-base percentage and a .634 slugging mark. Pietrasiewicz has a team-leading 33 RBI along with 36 hits and 23 runs scored.
Freshman first baseman Avery Tinkham is the cleanup hitter, and has had a remarkable rookie season with a .375 batting average, 27 hits, a .438 on-base percentage and a .438 slugging percentage while driving in 14 runs.
Batting in the No. 5 spot has been senior left fielder Bella Vittorini who has a .442 batting average (23 hits), a .508 on-base rate (nine walks) and a .480 slugging percentage (10 RBI).
Other contributors in the lineup have been freshman third baseman Paige Donahue with 10 walks and 18 RBI, freshman third baseman Lucy Perachio with 21 hits in 23 games, and senior second baseman Callie Dennett with 11 bases on balls and a .509 on base percentage.
“A lot of the girls have played with travel teams so they’re used to seeing good pitching,” Lizotte said. “It’s just that when you get to the high school level, the pitching is a lot faster.”
On their march through the Division 3 bracket, the Lancers have upstaged No. 22 seed Fitchburg 9-2, No. 13 Gloucester 2-1, No. 12 Apponequet 5-2 and No. 9 Bishop Fenwick 8-1.
The Lancers only had two hits through five innings against Bishop Fenwick in their state semifinal, but then poked seven hits during an eight-run sixth inning explosion, with Danubio belting an RBI single and a two-run triple, Pietrasiewicz cracking an RBI triple, Vittorini singling in a run and Perachio drawing a bases-loaded walk.
“What has helped us too this season has been the strength of the Tri-Valley League,” Lizotte noted. “There’s been some good competition along the way.”
A year ago, the Lancers were the No. 16 seed and won their opening-round game over Hanover, but bowed in the Round of 16 to St. Mary’s of Lynn 8-6.
“Last year, when we were lucky enough to bring up those eighth graders in the St. May’s game, we were a 16th seed playing the No. 1 seed,” Lizotte recalled. “We had that game and then our inexperience showed.
“We learned from that, we grew from that,” Lizotte added of having freshmen at the corner spots of the infield, a freshman in the pitching circle and a freshman catcher in Perachi. “Starting four freshmen, having four freshmen in the infield carry us — we knew how much we were going to grow, we knew in the off-season how much work these kids put in.”
For the second straight season, Middleboro finds itself in the Division 3 state title game. The Sachems have toppled No. 27 seed Hanover 8-2, No. 22 Arlington Catholic 12-0, No. 3 Hudson 8-5 and No. 7 Triton Regional 3-0.
“Middleboro is very good — good pitching, good defense, good hitting,” Lizotte said of the challenge. “They have eight seniors.”
Norton won the MIAA Division 2 state title in 2006 and won the Division 3 South Sectional title in 2019, posting 19 wins, but losing to Gloucester in the MIAA state semifinals.
Norton reached the quarterfinal round of the Division 2 South Sectional in 2021 after the COVID-19 pandemic erased the 2020 series.
There is only one thing that is contagious among the Lancers this season.
“I like my pitching, I like my defense too,” Lizotte said. “Hitting is contagious. Our theme all season has been passing the bat, we go No. 1 through No. 13 — we want everybody to hit. That makes putting a lineup together really hard, I try to give everybody an at-bat.
“Going into this, all we asked our girls was to put their bats on the ball. This team loves to hit.”