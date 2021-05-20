MANSFIELD — The Mansfield High softball team overcame an early six-run deficit and a one-run deficit in extra innings, but could not come away with the win Thursday, losing a dramatic 11-10 Hockomock League decision in 11 innings to Stoughton High.
The Black Knights plated three runs in the top half of the 11th before Mansfield rallied for two in the bottom of the frame, but stranded runners at first and third.
Liv Madeira and Jill Koppy each had three hits for the Hornets (2-5), while Callie Lake and Casey Moussette had two hits apiece.
Mansfield rallied for seven runs in the fourth inning with Abby DeCosta and Madeira belting triples. The Hornets then rallied for two runs in the bottom of the 11th with Koppy hitting an RBI triple and Moussette an RBI single.
Mansfield meets Attleboro Monday.
Taunton 16, Foxboro 0
TAUNTON — Kelsey White fired a no-hitter with 13 strikeouts as the unbeaten Tigers took the Hockomock League shutout. Taunton (7-0) broke open a 1-0 game with nine runs in the second inning. Foxboro (4-3) meets Stoughton Monday.
W. Bridgewater 9, Tri-County 7
FRANKLIN — The Cougars took a 5-3 lead into the seventh inning, but West Bridgewater then scored seven runs and held off a Tri-County two-run rally in the bottom of the inning to win the Mayflower League game.
Laura Birch and Ann Weidman (three RBI) each had two hits for the Cougars.
Tri-County tallied four runs on five hits in the third inning to take the lead.
The Cougars (1-2) visit Southeastern Tuesday,
