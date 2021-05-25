ATTLEBORO — Limited to two hits through five innings after having surrendered 19 runs to Attleboro High a day earlier, the Mansfield High softball team rallied for a 7-1 victory over the Bombardiers Tuesday in their Hockomock League game.
The Hornets (3-6) struck for two runs in the sixth inning to take the lead and then plated five runs in the seventh inning to pull away.
“It was as good a win as we’ve had,” Mansfield coach Lori Letendre said of senior pitcher Ashlyn Conley’s four-hitter to go with some key defense by junior right fielder Nicole Kobasa and the bottom three batters in the Hornets’ order sparking the seventh inning surge.
Conley limited AHS (6-3) to a run in the fifth inning on singles from Meg Gordon, Natalie Mansur and Kayla Goldrick (RBI). Bombardier pitcher Lora Woyton blanked Mansfield through five innings in the circle.
The Hornets started the seventh with consecutive singles by Alanna Conley, Kobasa and Abby DeCoste. Kelly Lake drew a walk to force in a run with a fielder’s choice and a passed ball adding runs for a 5-1 lead. Jill Koppy drew a walk to force in a run and Casey Moussette’s grounder also plated a run.
The Hornets seized the lead in the sixth inning as Lake singled, Liv Madera reached base on an error to score and Koppy had an RBI sacrifice fly.
The loss snapped a five-game win streak for Attleboro, which takes on Oliver Ames Thursday. Mansfield faces Canton Thursday
King Philip 17, Milford 3
MILFORD — Freshman Jordan Bennett pitched a three-hitter and retired 13 Scarlet Hawk batters on strikes as the Warriors (9-0) won in a rout.
King Philip scored three runs in the second inning and then four runs in both the fourth and sixth innings. Warrior leadoff batter Paige Berdos was on base six times with two hits and walk, while also reaching on errors.
KP meets Stoughton Thursday.
Seekonk 10, Case 9
SEEKONK — The Warriors rallied for six runs in the fourth inning of the South Coast Conference game to build a 9-3 lead and then held off the Cardinals for the win. Kennedy Hall belted a two-run triple and Ally Dantas hammered a two-run homer for Seekonk in the fourth.
Lauren Paulo, Hall and Dantas each had three hits for Seekonk in its 12-hit attack. Caitlyn Murray added two hits. The Warriors (3-1) host Somerset Berkley Friday.
Tri-County 7, Southeastern Reg. 6
EASTON — Emily Swinimer delivered the winning run in the top of the seventh before Morgan Kollupy stranded the potential tying run at second base in the bottom of the frame for Tri-County in its Mayflower League win.
Amy Freitas and Swinimer each had two hits among the Cougars’ nine. Kollupy hurled two innings of relief after Lauren Birch pitched the first five innings.
In the seventh, Birch reached base on an infield single, stole second base and scored on a two-out base hit by Swinimer. The Cougars visit South Shore Christian Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.