NORTON — Senior Reilly Jewett, the No. 6 batter in the order for the Norton High softball team, went 4-for-4 at the plate and drove in six runs as the No. 2 seed Lancers began their quest for the MIAA Division 2 South Sectional crown with a 12-2 victory over Norwood High Monday.
The Lancers (16-1) had pairs of runs in each of the first two innings to provide support for pitcher Bella Vittorini, who allowed just three hits and single runs to the Mustangs in the third and fourth innings.
The Lancers amassed 11 hits in the contest with senior captain and shortstop Destiny McGrath having a pair. Vittorini retired Norwood in order in just the first inning and took four strikeouts.
“The kids weren’t nervous at all for a first game, it was all business,” Norton coach Wade Lizotte said.
Norton took the lead in the first inning as McGrath singled and Sandi Fairbairn drew a walk, scoring respectively on base hits by Sienna Pietrasiewicz and Jewett.
The Lancers added pair of runs in the second as Pietrasiewicz drew a walk and Campbell Smith singled, both arriving home on a two-run triple by Jewett.
Norton will host the winner of Tuesday’s Pembroke-Greater New Bedford Voke game in a quarterfinal game Wednesday.
Mansfield 5, Natick 4 (8)
NATICK — Freshman Jill Koppy hammered a leadoff triple in the top half of the eighth inning and scored the game-winning run for the Hornets on a two-out single off the bat of senior Ashlyn Conley to upstage No. 2 seeded Natick in the first round of the Division 1 South Tournament.
The No. 18 seeded Hornets (9-7) advanced to a quarterfinal game Wednesday at No. 7 seed Silver Lake.
Mansfield survived a scare in the bottom of the eighth inning, but Conley, the Hornet pitcher, registered a strikeout for the second out and induced a popup to Casey Moussette at first base to end the game.
The Hornets extinguished a Natick threat in the seventh inning took as Alanna Conley, in left field and shortstop Liv Madera combined relay throws to Detrolio at third base to cut down the potential game-winning run.
The Hornets rallied for four runs in the fifth inning. Ashlyn Conley and Nicole Kabasa both singled, scoring on an Alanna Conley base hit. Liv Detrolio’s bunt was misplayed allowing a third Hornet run, while Callie Lake’s bunt allowed the fourth run across the plate.
King Philip 6, Milton 3
PLAINVILLE — The No. 4 seed Warriors (13-2) won their Division 1 South opener over the Bay State League member. After trailing 3-0 after the first inning, a two-run bomb from Sarah Cullen gave King Philip a 4-3 lead in the fourth.
Jordan Bennett pitched the whole game for the Warriors. Bennett allowed two hits and three runs in the first, but did not allow allow even one hit in the final six innings.
Charlotte Raymond also reached base three times, including two hits and two RBIs.
Foxboro 18, Diman Voke 6
FALL RIVER — Peyton Feldman belted three of the Warriors’ 20 hits, including a two-run double in a four-run third inning as the No. 12 seeded Warriors (10-5) beat the Mayflower League Bengals in a Division 2 South game.
Eighth grader and Foxboro pitcher Emma Callahan blanked Diman Voke over the final three innings without yielding a hit.
Foxboro gave Callahan a one-run first inning lead, added three more runs in the second inning and used five hits, including a key Jill Slattery RBI single, to add four more third inning runs.
Callahan (two RBI), Nicole Theriault and Slattery each had two hits for the Warriors.
Foxboro visits No. 4 seed Notre Dame Academy for a quarterfinal round game Wednesday.
Bridgewater-Raynham 3, North Attleboro 2 (9)
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Trojans used a leadoff solo home run in the ninth inning to stun the No. 6 seeded Rocketeers in a first round MIAA Division 1 South game. B-R will visit Bishop Feehan Wednesday for a quarterfinal round game.
North scored single runs in the first and fourth innings, but B-R tallied two runs (both unearned) on two hits in the fifth inning to knot the score.
The Rocketeers (11-4) threatened in the eighth inning as Belle Clarkin and Ally Levine drew walks on 3-and-2 count pitches, but a strikeout ended the bid. North had one runner on base in both the sixth and seventh innings, but was retired in order in the ninth inning.
Mandi Hanewich had two of North’s six hits. Hanewich gave North the lead in the first inning by belting a double sand scored on a Zoey McDonough single. The Rocketeers increased their lead to two runs in the fourth as Levine reached base on an error and scored on a Shaelyn Burns double to left field.
McDonough shut out B-R through four innings, scattering six hits overall. She struck out seven, while the North defense supported her with two double plays — Clarkin taking a line drive at first base in the first inning and McDonough taking a line drive with the bases loaded in the sixth inning.
Dighton-Rehoboth 14, Dedham 1
REHOBOTH — Eliana Raposo and Nicole Corry combined pitching talents on a three-hitter as the No. 3 seeded Falcons (8-1) won their opening round game in the Division 2 South Tournament. The Marauders were limited to one run in the third inning of the six-inning game.
Kyleigh McGreevy smacked five of the Falcons’ 22 hits, having a two-run homer in a six-run fourth inning and a solo homer in the third inning. Emily Marcotte had three hits, including a two-run homer, while Raposo also had three hits.
Holbrook 6, Tri-County 1
FRANKLIN — The Cougars beat Holbrook 7-5 earlier in the season, but in the re-match of Mayflower League members, the No. 7 seeded Cougars (9-5) were able to muster just three hits. Tri-County was making its first post-season appearance in four seasons.
Holbrook touched Tri-County starting pitcher Morgan Kollupy for two first inning runs and reliever Laura Birch yielded two more in the fourth inning.
The Cougars scored their lone run in the fourth inning as Faith Boutin reached base on an error and scored on an Amy Freitas ground ball.
Tri-County had seven strikeouts at the plate.
