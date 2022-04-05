WRENTHAM — Ava Kelly scored Meg Sherwood in the bottom of the seventh inning Tuesday with a game-winning single, sending the King Philip Regional High softball team home with a 5-4 win over Taunton High.
After a leadoff triple by Sherwood, Kelly found some field on a rope to the outfield to drive in Sherwood for the win.
“I was hoping she was going to try and hit a ground ball or a fly ball and she just hits a laser,” King Philip head coach Kate Fallon said. “I might have beat Meg (to home plate).”
KP (2-0) fell behind early after Taunton scored three in the top of the first, but a three-run homer by Sherwood in the bottom half evened the score. Sherwood finished with her triple and homer, driving in three and scoring twice.
Jordan Bennett had six strikeouts in seven innings of work. Taylor Regan, Maddie Paschke, Sarah Cullen and Kelly all finished with two hits.
“Jordan pitched a great game and really settled in nicely at the end,” Fallon said. “She kept her composure through the whole game, even with going down early and giving up a (fourth inning) home run.”
King Philip travels to Stoughton Thursday.
Franklin 5, Attleboro 2
ATTLEBORO — Seven hits scattered across seven innings was not enough for the Bombardiers in their Hockomock League loss.
Attleboro (1-1) struggled to get its offense going with nobody in the lineup getting more than one hit as “early-season blues” came into effect, according to AHS head coach Mark Homer.
Franklin scored once in the first, second and third innings to take the lead while Attleboro scored in the first and third inning, cutting the gap to 3-2.
Two sixth-inning errors by Attleboro, which committed four overall, helped boost Franklin’s lead to 5-2. Attleboro went down in order in the fifth and sixth, and put one runner on base in the seventh.
Attleboro’s Lyndsey Perry pitched all seven innings, striking out one while allowing seven hits.
The Bombardiers next visit North Attleboro in a Friday showdown.
Norton 16, Dedham 3 (5)
DEDHAM — A leadoff solo homer by Sandy Fiarbairn set the tone for the Lancers, who had a a big offensive showing.
Sienna Pietrasiewics finished 2-for-2 with five RBI and Fairbarn added another homer late in the game as she drove in four runs.
Lucy Perachio had four hits in the win as well while the weight was all off the shoulders of pitcher Brittany Vittorini, who struck out two in five innings.
Norton hosts Bellingham on Monday.