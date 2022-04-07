STOUGHTON — It only took five innings for the King Philip Regional High softball team to score 19 runs on 20 hits Thursday afternoon as the Warriors rolled to a 19-5 win over Stoughton High.
Four Warrior runs in the top of the first, which was started by a Sarah Cullen leadoff triple, set the tone. King Philip followed that up with five runs in the second before Stoughton answered with five runs in the bottom half of the inning, but KP came back with three runs in the third and fourth innings.
A four-run fifth inning put the game to bed as KP went home early. Emma Sheehan pitched two innings for the win, allowing one earned run with a strikeout before giving way to Jordan Bennett.
“We hit well today,” King Philip head coach Kate Fallon said. “We were kind of all over it right from the get-go. We gave up the five in the bottom of the second and then in the bottom of the third, I put (Jordan) in and she shut them down.”
Bennett finished out the game by striking out two in three innings of work while allowing one hit.
“They kind of had (Emma’s) number a little bit and were hitting her around,” Fallon said. “The bats definitely stepped up. They were there today.”
Taylor Regan led all Warriors in hits with four hits, driving in two runs and scoring three times. Meg Sherwood had three hits, three runs and two RBIs. Liv Petrillo led the team in RBIs with four.
Charlotte Raymond hit a two-run homer in the win as well.