ATTLEBORO — Two top teams in the Hockomock League’s Kelley Rex Division went at it on Wednesday, with the King Philip Regional High softball team coming out on top in a 7-0 shutout over Attleboro High to clinch the Kelley-Rex crown.
The Bombardiers were held to three hits, with Lily Routhier, Kayla Goldrick and Rylie Camacho earning the three. KP scored two runs in the second inning, one each in the third and fourth, and then three more in the fifth inning.
King Philip only had two extra-base hits, with Sarah Cullen and Mia Bennett getting doubles. Taylor Regan was the lone Warrior with multiple hits with two to go with two RBIs. Bennett also had two RBIs.
“I thought the kids came ready to play. They really wanted it,” King Philip coach Kate Fallon said. “With that win, I think we clinch the Hockomock title, so it was a big win for us today. I think the kids are just ready, they wanted it right from the get-go.”
Jo Bennett got the pitching win, striking out eight and walking one for King Philip.
“Jo, she was in the zone. She just pitched a great game in the circle today,” Fallon said.
Attleboro’s Lindsey Perry fanned one and walked two
With the win leaving King Philip a chance to celebrate a little bit, the Warriors are not done in completing its mission for the season to be the top team in the state. Even with Fallon telling them to enjoy the moment for now, the team’s moving toward its next goal in ending the season with a win.
“There’s always a bigger goal. The goal is always to win your last game. You win your last game, you’re probably state champions. We just take it one at a time,” Fallon said.
KP (17-2, 14-0) plays Monday at Franklin. Attleboro (13-5, 11-4) plays at Natick on Friday.