PLAINVILLE — Coach Kate Fallon and the King Philip Regional High softball team will have the opportunity to do what no team has done this season, beat Kelsey White and the unbeaten Taunton High Tigers.
The No. 4 seeded Warriors earned their third game against Taunton this season by taking a 9-3 victory over Plymouth North Wednesday in a quarterfinal MIAA Division 1 South Sectional game.
KP (14-2) will visit No. 1 seeded, unbeaten (16-0) Taunton for a 7 p.m. semifinal round game Friday.
White and the Tigers have out-scored their two postseason foes by a 26-0 margin.
Taylor Regan clubbed three hits, while Paige Berdos, Sarah Cullen and Ava Lanza each had two hits.
Plymouth North touched KP pitcher Jordan Bennett for three runs in the third inning, but the Warrior allowed just two baserunners over the final four innings.
The Warriors rallied for four runs in the fifth inning to take the lea. Ava Kelly walked, Regan singled and Bennett was hit by a pitch to jam the bags. Berdos lofted a run-producing sacrifice fly, Lanza smacked a two-run double and Cullen added an RBI double.
Foxboro 5, Notre Dame Academy 0
HINGHAM — Eighth grader Emma Callahan continues to compete against any challenges in her first varsity season, tossing a two-hitter and taking six strikeouts as the No. 12 seed Warriors (11-5) won their Division 3 South quarterfinal round game.
Callahan retired the Notre Dame side in order in the first, third, fourth, fifth and seventh innings.
“We had good pitching, but our baserunning was unbelievable,” Foxboro coach Mark Maguire said of the Warriors’ aggressiveness which resulted in all five runs. “We really made some heads-up plays.”
Foxboro only had three hits in advancing to a semifinal game Thursday at No. 4 seeded Middleboro.
The Warriors took the lead in the first inning as Peyton Feldman drew a walk, stole both second and third base and scored the game-winning run on a Morgan Sylvestre sacrifice flyball.
Fiona Dunn singled and scored on an error in the second inning for a two-run Foxboro lead. In the fourth inning, Katie Bruce reached base on an error and scored on a Dunn sacrifice fly. The Warriors added two more runs in the fifth inning as a result of two Notre Dame errors.
Dighton-Rehoboth 5, Plymouth South 1
REHOBOTH — The No. 3 seed Falcons have a rematch with South Coast Conference rival Greater New Bedford Voke in Thursday’s semifinal round of the MIAA Division 2 South Sectional.
Riding the 10-strikeout pitching by junior Eliana Raposo, the Falcons (9-1) overcame a one-run fourth inning deficit. Nicole Corey came on in a relief pitching role for the final two innings, facing just seven batters with two strikeouts.
Raposo and the Falcons escaped a bases loaded situation in the fifth inning, the D-R hurler taking a strikeout to end the threat.
Emily Marcotte and Nicole Corey each had two hits in D-R’s eight hit attack.
The Falcons took a 2-1 lead with a pair of fourth inning runs. Kyleigh McGreevy singled and pinch-runner Grace Sullivan scored the tying run on a Raposo double. A single by Morgan Corey produced the game-winning run.
D-R added three more runs in the sixth inning on four hits, including a bunt single by Caleigh Cloonan and singles from Maddie Kelley, Marcotte and Nicole Corey.
Bridgewater-Raynham 9, Bishop Feehan 8
ATTLEBORO — The Shamrocks rallied for four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, only to stranded runners at first and second base in losing to the Trojans in their Division 1 South quarterfinal game.
“We were always chasing, always playing from behind,” Shamrock coach Bill Milot said.
The No. 11 seed Trojans (12-4) scored five first inning runs on four hits, two walks and a hit batsman.
McKenzie Faherty, Haley Petrucci and Abby Brooks each had two hits for the No. 4 seed Shamrocks (11-2), who totaled 12 hits.
Bishop Feehan had runners on base in all but the fourth and sixth innings.
Bishop Feehan used six hits, scoring three of its four seventh inning runs with two outs. Sierra Basara, Brooks and Faherty (RBI) all singled. Then with two outs, Ava Maloof (RBI), Maddy Rizzo (RBI) and Sarah Dupre (RBI) added singles to close the B-R lead.
Bishop Feehan scored on a single first inning run and then added three more runs in the third inning to narrow the Trojans’ lead to 6-4 as Petrucci blasted a leadoff solo home run and both Faherty and Madi Narducci followed with RBI singles
Silver Lake Reg. 8, Mansfield 5KINGSTON — The Hornets gained a two-run first inning lead and kept No. 7 seed Silver Lake squirming through the Division 1 South quarterfinal game.
The No. 18 seed Hornets (9-8), who had scored 15 runs in its first two postseason wins, were limited to three runs through the first six innings.
Juniors Casey Moussette and Alanna Conley along with sophomore Nicole Kobasa each had two hits in Mansfield’s 10-hit attack.
Silver Lake used four hits and two walks to score four fifth inning runs to take a 7-3 lead.
Mansfield scored a pair of first inning runs with two outs. Jill Koppy was hit by a pitch and Moussette singled, both scoring on a Molly Kucharski base hit.
Kobasa doubled and scored the Hornets’ third run in the fourth inning on a Conley single.
The Hornets rallied again in the seventh as Callie Lake doubled and Olivia Harnden drew a walk, each scoring respectively on a Koppy single and a Moussette sacrifice fly.
