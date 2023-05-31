The best on the area softball diamond now know where they will continue their seasons to open the MIAA state softball tournament with the release of the postseason brackets on Wednesday.
Leading off in Division 1 is No. 2 King Philip (20-2), which shares a corner of the bracket with No. 7 Bishop Feehan (12-9) and no. 10 Attleboro (12-8).
The Warriors host the winner of No. 31 Needham vs. No. 34 Everett, with the date and time of KP’s first-round game to be determined.
The Bombardiers will host No. 23 Andover in the first round Sunday at 11 a.m. while the Shamrocks will host No. 39 Lynn English in the first round, with the game and time to be determined.
In Division 2, fifth-seeded North Attleboro (15-5) will host the preliminary-round winner of No. 28 Norwood vs. No. 37 Amherst-Pelham in the first round, with the date and time to be determined.
The Division 3 bracket has Dighton-Rehoboth (16-4) as the No. 2 seed, Norton (18-2) as the No. 4 seed and Foxboro (9-11) as the No. 19 seed.
The Falcons open the postseason awaiting the winner of No. 31 Saugus vs. No. 34 Bristol-Plymouth Regional. The Lancers also await a preliminary-round winner between No. 29 Fitchberg and No. 36 Dennis-Yarmouth to determine Norton’s opponent, and Foxboro will play at No. 14 Medway Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
Tri-County (17-1) enters the Division 4 postseason as the No. 15 seed and will host No. 18 Bay Path at a date and time to be determined. Seekonk (10-10) the No. 19 seed in Division 4 and will visit No. 14 Blackstone Valley with the date and time of the game to be determined.
No. 10 Attleboro vs. No. 23 Andover, 11 a.m.
No. 2 King Philip vs. No. 31 Needham or no. 34 Everett, TBD
No. 7 Bishop Feehan vs. No. 39 Lynn English, TBD
No. 5 North Attleboro vs. No. 28 Norwood or No. 37 Amherst-Pelham, TBD
No. 19 Foxboro at No. 14 Medway, 3:30 p.m.
No. 2 Dighton-Rehoboth No. 32 Saugus and No. 34 Bristol-Plymouth Reg., TBD
No. 4 Norton vs. No. 29 Fitchberg or No. 36 Dennis-Yarmouth, TBD
No. 15 Tri-County vs. No. 18 Bay Path, TBD
No. 19 Seekonk at No. 14 Blackstone Valley, TBD