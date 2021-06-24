TAUNTON -- For the third time this season, the King Philip Regional High softball team was unable to solve the pitching of Taunton High senior Kelsey White, falling 7-0 to the Tigers Thursday night in the semifinal round of the MIAA Division 1 South Sectional.
The No. 4 seeded Warriors (14-3) had lost by 4-0 and 6-0 scores to White and the Tigers during the final week of the regular Hockomock League season to settle for second place in the Kelley-Rex Division.
"We had a lot of young kids out there, this certainly bodes well for the future of the program," KP coach Kate Fallon-Comeau said in having seven freshmen or sophomores on the field.
The Tigers supported White early in the contest by scoring five runs over the first two innings.
White limited KP to four hits, while taking eight strikeouts. However, the Warriors were able to put their bats on the ball often as the Tigers' Villanova University-bound hurler had just three K's over the final five-plys innings.
King Philip tested White in the first inning as Charlotte Raymond and Sarah Cullen cracked two out singles. But that threat fizzled as White recorded her third strikeout of the inning.
White and the Tigers have allowed just two runs in 17 games this season, both taken by the Attleboro High.
"This was a great experience for our players, to be battle-tested all season and get in the tournament and get a couple of wins (Plymouth North and Milton)," Fallon-Comeau added. "This season sets us up for the future."
