PLAINVILLE — The King Philip Regional High softball team prevailed in the second game of their season series with North Attleboro High on Thursday, rolling to a a 12-1 run-rule shortened win.
The Warriors held North Attleboro to three hits, two of which belonged to MaryEllen Charette and one to Kelly Colleran. The Warriors jumped on the Rocketeers early as Colleran was given rest from her usual duties in the circle, moving over to shortstop for the game.
A two-run homer from Libby Walsh (3-for-4) ignited King Philip, and a two-run double from Maddie Paschke (2-for-3, three RBIs) kept the inning going to make it a 4-0 lead for the Warriors out of the gate.
The Warriors followed in the second inning with three more runs as Sarah Cullen (2-for-4) drove in a run and Ali Gill launched a two-run homer to make it 7-0 after two innings.
King Philip added a run in the third on a Taylor Regan solo homer, added three more in the fourth and capped it off with a run-scoring hit from Charlotte Raymond in the bottom of the fifth. Every King Philip batter had at least one hit in the win.
“We came into this and definitely wanted the ‘W’ today,” King Philip head coach Kate Fallon said. “We didn’t care how we were going to do it, we just needed to find a way to make it happen. Right out of the gate, we were on them.”
Colleran, a pitching workhorse for North all season, was given the day off to help keep her fresh for the remaining games of the season as teams make final postseason preparations. The reigning Hockomock League MVP and Boston University commit understood the decision, knowing that more important games are on the horizon.
“We’ve been nursing some injuries and we’re trying to give Kelly some rest,” North Attleboro head coach Bill Wallace said. “That’s on me, that was my decision. If she had her way, she’d have pitched. She totally gets it. She’s such a humble kid and she knows that getting her rest and not having MaryEllen behind the plate (was needed,)
“She knows that what’s best for the team is down the road, two weeks from now. In that aspect, she was fine with it,” Wallace added.
McCoy Walsh was stellar again for the Warriors, striking out 10 while not issuing a walk over five innings. Wallace cited McCoy as a problem for opponents in the coming years, noting how her style of pitching is a good set-up for what the Rocketeers will face come tourney time.
“We have been working on cutting our swings down,” Wallace said. “The last few games, we’ve been over-swinging or swinging for the fence. We worked practice cutting it down. (McCoy Walsh) is good. She’s going to be a force the next three years in this league and for a freshman she’s poised. I thought it was good for our kids to see that type of pitching because there’s going to be some pitching like that (in the Division 2 playoffs.)”
Fallon said Walsh is only getting better as the games go by after taking over the starting pitcher position early in the season.
“She’s doing great. She gets stronger and stronger every time she’s out there. She’s gaining more and more confidence, which is great,” Fallon said. “She’s got not only her sister (shortstop Libby Walsh,) but an entire team full of sisters behind her. They’re all supportive of her and she’s doing a great job.”
The Warriors improved to 19-1. The MIAA Division 1 No. 2 team is locked in when it matters most right now. Next up for King Philip is a date with fellow Hockomock League titan Taunton High, on Monday at home. A win for the Warriors gives them a chance to avenge a 3-1 loss to Taunton earlier this month and a chance to sit atop of the Kelley-Rex Division come the end of the season.
“We’ll be working hard the next few days to prepare for the next game,” Fallon said. “They work hard, though, so it’s not like I need to give them a boot or anything. They’ll be here ready to go.”
North Attleboro (11-5) visit rival Attleboro on Monday.
Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.