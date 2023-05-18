PLAINVILLE — The King Philip Regional High softball team prevailed in the second game of their season series with North Attleboro High on Thursday, rolling to a a 12-1 run-rule shortened win.

The Warriors held North Attleboro to three hits, two of which belonged to MaryEllen Charette and one to Kelly Colleran. The Warriors jumped on the Rocketeers early as Colleran was given rest from her usual duties in the circle, moving over to shortstop for the game.

