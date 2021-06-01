ATTLEBORO — The King Philip Regional High softball team is a better team for engaging in the quality of game that it played at Attleboro High Tuesday.
The unbeaten Warriors (11-0) needed all seven of its hits, some effective pitching by Emma Sheehan and two sparkling defensive plays that cut down Bombardier runners at home plate before escaping with a 2-1 win i na a Hockomock League thriller.
“I love playing games like this,” King Philip coach Kate Fallon Comeau. “It was great competition, it really was. His (coach Mark Homer) kid (Lindsey Perry) pitched a phenomenal game and their catcher (Lora Woyton) called a phenomenal game.”
Ultimately, it was King Philip rightfielder Charlotte Raymond and leftfielder Meg Sherwood who determined the outcome of the game with their arms, gunning down Bombardiers at the plate in the first and third innings, respectively, with perfectly-placed throws to Warrior catcher Sarah Cullen.
“We took some chances,” Homer said of sending runners around third base with two outs, challenging the Warriors to make plays.
In the first inning, Lindsey Perry slapped a one-out single into center field and Rylie Camacho drew a walk. Sheehan induced an infield popup for the second out, then Raymond gunned down a Bombardier at the plate to end the potential go-ahead run.
In the third inning, Perry drew a one-out walk, then both Camacho and Woyton laced singles to produce the tying run for AHS. But, Sherwood ended the Bombardiers’ bid to take the lead with her relay to the plate and Cullen’s clean tag to end the frame.
“They had to make the throws, even with two outs and against a team like that, if the ball hits a pebble and goes the wrong way or if the throw is off, then we get a run,” Homer said.
“We didn’t have that one clutch hit, maybe a hit here or there,” Homer added.
The Warriors took the lead in the third inning on a leadoff solo home run to right field off the bat of leadoff hitter Paige Berdos.
King Philip regained the lead in the fourth inning a Sherwood socked a leadoff double into center field and scored on a one out triple to left field by Maddie Paschke.
The Bombardiers (7-4) matched King Philip with a third-inning run. Lindsey Perry drew a two-out walk, advanced on a passed ball, a Camacho base hit and scored on an RBI single by Lora Woyton.
Most importantly, Sheehan, the King Philip junior pitcher, only once with a walk to Gabby Bosh in the fifth inning, did she allow a leadoff Bombardier batter to reach base.
AHS had runners on base in all but the second inning, Sheehan finishing with a five-hit, five strikeout performance, netting eight ground ball outs.
King Philip had the leadoff batter on base in each of the first four innings, having runners on base in every inning, stranding runners at second base in the first and second inning and Paschke (two hits) at third base in the fourth inning.
However, Lindsey Perry, the AHS pitcher, netted 11 groundouts and eight flyouts to dampen the Warrior offense.
After yielding a walk to Bosh in the fifth inning, Sheehan never allowed the ball to leave the infield in recording the next three outs.
In the sixth inning, Lauren Eby was hit by a pitch with one out for AHS. But, Sheehan fielded a ground ball for the second out and notched a strikeout to end the frame.
In the seventh inning, Sheehan yielded a one out infield single to Haley Perry, but the potential tying run for AHS never advanced as Cullen fielded a foul ball popup behind the plate to end the game.
“It was important for us to stay ahead in the counts, stay ahead in the outs and keep runners off the bases,” Fallon-Comeau said of Sheehan’s pitching. “We played quality defense and held on for dear life.
“I would have sent those runners (from third base) too.”
The Bombardiers face the Warriors again Wednesday night at the Plainville Athletic League field.
