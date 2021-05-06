PLAINVILLE — Mia Bennett set the tone for the King Philip Regional High softball team in the first inning of its Hockomock League season opener Thursday by smacking a three-run homer in a five-run outburst, powering the Warriors to an 11-9 victory over North Attleboro High.
King Philip smashed 13 hits as Paige Berdos totaled three and Maddie Paschke, Libby Walsh and Jordan Bennett each had two hits.
North Attleboro clubbed 14 hits, including four from Kelly Colleran. Zoe McDonough and Ali Levine each had two hits.
The Rocketeers closed the gap to 6-4 in the third inning as Shaelyn Burns hit a grand slam. McDonough added a homer in the sixth inning.
Foxboro 5, Franklin 0
FRANKLIN — Eighth- grader Emma Callahan made her varsity debut a memorable one, pitching a five-hitter and not issuing a walk as Foxboro stunned the Panthers in a Hockomock League game.
The Warriors notched a pair of third-inning runs as Julianna Pettigrew drew a walk, Peyton Feldman singled and Morgan Sylvestre clubbed a two-run double.
Sylvestre went 4-for-4 at the plate and stole two bases, while leadoff batter Peyton Feldman had two hits.
The Warriors visit Sharon Monday.
Mansfield 11, Oliver Ames 5
MANSFIELD — The Hornet rookies made impressive debuts in the Hockomock League victory.
Callie Lake slugged three of Mansfield’s 16 hits, while fellow freshmen Jill Koppy and Olivia Madeira each had two hits.
The Hornets broke the game open with eight runs on seven hits in the fourth inning. Winning pitcher Ashlyn Conley had two hits, along with Alanna Conley and Nicole Cavassa.
Attleboro 14, Canton 2
ATTLEBORO — The Bombardiers clubbed three home runs in the five-inning Hockomock League game.
Lindsey Perry and Laura Woyton belted two-run homers in the fourth and fifth innings, respectively, while freshman Riley Camacho made an impressive debut with a three-run homer in the second inning.
Lindsey Perry pitched all five frames for Attleboro with three strikeouts. AHS overcame an early one-run deficit by scoring five second-inning runs.
Haley Perry smashed four hits, while Camacho had three hits and scored three runs. Lindsey Perry and Woyton each had two hits.
