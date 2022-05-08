PLAINVILLE — It took eight innings to find a winner, with Billerica’s Olivia Loftin leading off the inning with a single and coming around to score on the next at-bat to help the Billerica High softball team steal a 7-6 non-league win from King Philip Regional on Saturday.
KP scored one run each frame from the second to the fifth innings, trying to cut down a four-run top of the second from Billerica and a two-run third inning from the visitors.
Two runs in the bottom of the seventh from a two-run home run from Liv Petrillo tied the game, forcing extras, leading to the eventual game-winning knock from Billerica to score Loftin.
Petrillo had two hits and three RBI. Ava Kelley and Mia Bennett also had two hits and one RBI each. Jo Bennett, pitching in relief, went 42/3 innings with eight strikeouts and an unearned run allowed.
King Philip (12-2, 10-0) will play on Monday, visiting Taunton.