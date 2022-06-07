WRENTHAM — The second-seeded King Philip Regional High softball team flexed its postseason muscles at the plate in a 15-0 blowout of No. 31 Lynn Classical High in their MIAA Division 1 state tourney game Tuesday.
The Warriors scored three runs in the first, one in the second and 11 more in the fourth to put the contest on mercy-rule territory. Jo Bennett and Emma Sheehan didn’t allow a hit in a combined effort in the circle, with Bennett striking out eight and Sheehan striking out the side in the fifth. Maddie Pachke and Sarah Cullen homered in back-to-back at-bats in the fourth inning.
Ava Kelley and Taylor Regan both had three hits. Meg Sherwood, Mia Bennett and Paschke each had two hits. Paschke led the team in RBIs with four.
Next up KP is No. 15 Saint Paul Diocesan on Wednesday in the Round of 16 in Wrentham at 4 p.m.
Newton North 7, Bishop Feehan 4
ATTLEBORO — Top-ranked Bishop Feehan was stunned in the Division 1 bracket by No. 16 Newton North.
The Shamrocks led 3-1 through the third inning, but the tide shifted through the middle stages as Newton North took a 7-4 lead into the seventh. Feehan was unable to get anything working in the seventh, popping out to second base for the final out.
McKenzie Faherty, Haley Coupal, Ava Maloof and Madi Narducci each had RBIs for Bishop Feehan, which finished at 19-4.
Dighton-Rehoboth 6, Tantasqua 3
DIGHTON — No. 3 Falcons rolled past No. 19 Tantasqua, taking the lead in the first inning and never looking back.
Eliana Raposo was again stellar in the circle, striking out 16 while only walking two and allowing five hits for the No. 3 Falcons. She also went 1-for-3 at the player, proving a third inning solo homer.
Tantasqua’s two-run homer in the first inning gave the Falcons something to chase, and D-R answered with a four-run bottom of the first to make it 4-2. Raposo’s homer in the third inning extended the lead, and a Caleigh Cloonan RBI single in the sixth made it 6-2 .
Tantasqua scored once in the seventh inning but the rally was quickly snuffed out. D-R had seven hits, with Cloonan, Maddie Kelley and Haleigh Kelley all going 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
D-R plays in the Round of 16 next, hosting No. 6 Austin Prep on Friday at 4 p.m.
Walpole 2, Mansfield 0
WALPOLE — No. 14 seed Mansfield was blanked by No. 3 Walpole, eliminating the No. 14 Hornets from Division 2 postseason play.
The Hornets had three one hit from Cataline Kipp and allowed only three in the loss. Mansfield closes the season with a record of 10-11.
Triton 10 Foxboro 6
TRITON — Ninth-seeded Foxboro lost a 6-0 lead in the last three innings, losing to eighth-seeded Triton in Division 3 play.
A 10-run fifth by Triton was the difference maker. Foxboro was unable to answer after an inning where it had defensive issues, leading to the inning snowballing out of their favor.
“We had some defensive [problems], they started hitting the ball pretty good too,” Foxboro head coach Mark Maguire said.
Foxboro was ledby Peyton Feldman had two hits and Emma Callahan had three hits with two RBIs.
The Warriors end the season with a record of 12-9.
Abington 4, 11 Seekonk 1
ABINGTON — The No. 11 seed Warriors bowed out of Division 4 action at sixth-seeded Abington.
Seekonk was led at the plate by Kayla Morency, who went 2-for-3 with the team’s only RBI. Ally Dantas and Caitlyn Oliveira each had hits.
“Except the fourth inning, we just could not string hits together and our defense was not as tight as we would have liked it to be,” Seekonk coach Kim Pellerin said. “This was a wonderful bunch of girls to coach and we had a great season. It’s always sad to end this way but unless you win it all, it’s going to come to an end at some point.”
The Warriors finished 12-11.
St. Mary's of Lynn 8, Norton 6
LYNN -- Norton's softball season came a close with a late push from Division 3 No. 1 St. Mary's of Lynn.
Tied six three entering the sixth inning, Norton scored three runs to take the lead with some insurance, but St. Mary's answered back with five runs in an inning where they brought nine batters to the plate.
Norton's Kam Schuchardt, Morgan Antosca and Sienna Pietrasiewicz each had two hits in the loss. They also all scored once.
Norton bows out of Division 3 play with a record of 17-5.