WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional softball team had a quick Thursday afternoon, blanking Franklin High 14-0 in five innings to take the Hockomick League win shortened by the mercy rule.
The Warriors batted in only four innings, dropping eight runs on Franklin in the first to take the lead. After a scoreless second, King Philip added four more in the third inning and two more in the fourth.
The first five batters to reach base for King Philip all had a hit and a run scored. Ava Kelley, Meg Sherwood and Charlotte Raymond all had doubles in the first inning before KP recorded an out.
The trio combined for six hits, with Kelley leading the Warriors with two. Sherwood and Raymond, along with Ava Lanza, Taylor Regan, Maddie Paschke and Sarah Cullen each had two hits. Cullen led KP in RBIs with three, hitting a two-run homer in the fourth.
Jo Bennett struck out six and limited Franklin to two hits, both coming in the second inning. Franklin didn’t get a runner past second base.
The Warriors (20-2, 17-0) play their regular-season finale on Friday at Bridgewater-Raynham.
Tri-County 14, Upper Cape Tech 1
FRANKLIN — Tri-County rolled to the win, closing the regular season at 12-6 after a 1-6 start.
Laura Birch earned the winning decision, striking out eight while allowing four hits. Fauth Boutin hit a two-run go-ahead homer in the third inning. Birch and Riley Denelle each had two hits and two runs scored.
Tri-County awaits its MIAA playoff seeding.
Seekonk 3, East Bridgewater 2
EAST BRIDGEWATER — Ally Dantas singled home Bria Dunphy to cap Seekonk’s two-run rally in the seventh inning, giving the Warriors the win.
After East Bridgewater scored in the third and fourth innings, Seekonk Alexcya Barber singled in the sixth inning, stole second base and was driven in by Riley Connell to cut Seekonk’s deficit to 2-1. The Warriors followed in the seventh with a Jalissa Correia leadoff single, before Correia advanced to third on a dropped third strike. Dunphy singled home Correia to tie it and Dunphy moved to third on a dropped third strike. Dunphy gave Seekonk its first lead of the game when she scored on Dantas’ hit.
”They got their fair share of hits, but we played solid defense and held them to only two runs,” Seekonk head coach Kim Pellerin said. “We also got our fair share of hits but we managed to put a string of them together in the sixth and seventh innings.”
Kate Leinson pitched five innings before giving way to Barber in relief, with Barber earning the winn. Seekonk (10-9) plays Friday in its regular-season finale at Medfield.