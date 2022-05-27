BRIDGEWATER — A seven-run sixth inning rallied the King Philip Regional High softball team to an 8-5 victory Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High on Friday.
Trailing 5-0 entering the sixth following a three-run first inning and a two-run third from B-R, KP scored the first seven batters to step to the plate.
Taylor Regan reached on an error and was driven home by Charlotte Raymond. Another error let Liv Petrillo on, allowing Raymond to score, and a single from Jordan Bennett scored Petrillo. Maddie Paschke, Sarah Cullen and Ava Kelley all singled and scored in the inning.
Raymond finished with two hits and two RBIs. Paschke and Regan each had two hits.
In total, King Philip had 11 hits. Jo Bennett pitched two innings, striking out two, while Emma Sheehan pitched five scoreless innings in relief to earn the winning decision, striking out two while allowing one hit.
King Philip ends the regular season at 20-2, and was undefeated (17-0) in Hockomock League play. The Warriors await a Div. I pairing as the No. 3 ranked team as of Friday.
Franklin 9, Foxboro 8 (9)
FOXBORO — The Warriors rallied back with a four-run fifth inning to answer a five-run fourth for Franklin, but came up short in extra innings in their regular season-ending Hockomock League loss.
Both teams traded runs to forced extra innings before Franklin earned the go-ahead run in the top half of the ninth.
Ava Hill had four hits, going 4-for-5 to lead the team. In the circle, Vittoria Cucia struck out six for the Warriors.
“We felt down, it was our own mistakes, and the girls responded by coming back,” Foxboro head coach Mark Maguire said. “It was awesome to see the back and forth. Obviously I’d like the errors to be less, but it was awesome to see the fight after they made mistakes.”
Foxboro (11-9) is the No. 10-ranked team in Div. 3 as the Warriors await the MIAA tournament.
Norton 4, Medway 3
NORTON — Norton beat Medway on Friday, earning the Tri-Valley League title with the win as the regular season comes to a close.
The Lancers had a four-run third inning that gave them a lead that was never matched. Leading the team in hits was Campbell Smith. Sienna Pietrasiewicz had two RBIs and Julianne Lebel had an RBI.
Bella Vittorini went six innings in the circle, striking out six while allowing four hits. Liana Danubio earned the ave, pitching the seventh inning.
Norton ends the regular season with a record of 15-5. Entering Friday the Lancers had a power ranking at No. 16, and will await a postseason assignment.
Seekonk 14, Medfield 0
MEDFIELD — Seekonk’s bats were on fire in its win over Medfield.
Seekonk scored in every inning, getting a five RBI day from Riley Connell. Bria Dunphy, Kayla Morency and Dunphy each had two hits, with Dunphy recording two doubles. Kate Leinson pitched the sitance, striking out 10 while allowing three hits.
“Our bats were not silent today” Seekonk head coach Kim Pellerin said. “Kate was superb.”
Seekonk’s regular season ends with a record of 11-9, and will put them in a waiting game for a postseason spot. They are the No. 11 ranked team in Div. IV.