CANTON — Six runs in the first and second innings were all the King Philip Regional High softball team needed in their mercy rule-shortened 17-0 win over Canton High on Tuesday.
Taylor Regan pitched all five innings for the Warriors (8-1, 7-0) in the Hockomock League rout, surrendering one hit while striking out 10. She also scored a run to go with a hit and an RBI.
Other KP contributors at the plate included a 4-for-4 day from Lauren Hooper, who drove in three runs, while Maddie Paschke drove in two runs with three hits and Charlotte Raymond had two hits, driving in three runs.
KP added three runs in the third and two in the fifth inning, finishing with 18 hits as a team. They only struck out once.
The win is KP’s fourth mercy rule win of the season. The Warriors next host Attleboro Thursday.
West Bridgewater 18, Tri-County 7
FRANKLIN — Riley Denelle finished the day 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Cougars while Ava Cossette and Faith Boutin each had two hits.
Tri-Country (1-5) plays Thursday at Upper Cape Cod Regional.