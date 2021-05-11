PLAINVILLE — The King Philip Regional High softball team erupted for 11 runs in the fourth inning to rout Mansfield High 17-0 Tuesday in a Hockomock League game at the PAL complex.
The Warriors (3-0) amassed 17 hits, tallying a pair of first inning runs and adding four more in the third inning to take control.
Jordan Bennett pitched a two-hitter for the Warriors, not issuing a walk and striking out six while Charlotte Raymond went 4-for-4 at the plate for KP with four doubles, driving in three runs and scoring three runs.
Sarah Cohen belted a home run, double and a single, driving in three runs and scoring four runs. Libby Walsh smacked a triple, double and a single, driving in four runs.
The Warriors face Oliver Ames Thursday, while Mansfield (1-2) visits Sharon.
Foxboro 11, Sharon 1
FOXBORO — Eighth grader Emma Callahan pitched a one-hitter and struck out 12 batters as the Warriors (3-0) took the Hockomock League rout.
Callahan also had three hits while Ava Hill had two hits and Nicole Theriault scored three runs. The Warriors host Attleboro Thursday.
North Attleboro 15, Oliver Ames 1
EASTON — Kelly Colleran pitched a one-hitter through five innings and knocked in three runs with three hits as North Attleboro rolled to the Hockomock League win.
Colleran allowed the Tigers two walks, striking out eight in the five-inning game. Belle Clarkin (three RBI) and Emily Nardelli (three runs scored) each supplied two hits in the Rocketeers’ third win of the season.
Ally Levine socked a solo home run and had two RBI. Mandi Hanewich scored three runs for North Attleboro, which hosts Franklin Thursday.
Taunton 13, Attleboro 0
ATTLEBORO — The Bombardiers trailed 4-0 through four innings, but Taunton scored six runs in the fifth inning to pull away.
AHS (1-2) had two hits, a single by Jill Camacho in the second inning and a bunt single by Sarah Maher in the third inning. The Bombardiers meet Foxboro Thursday.
