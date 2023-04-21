PLAINVILLE — The King Philip Regional High softball team continued its hot run to open the season on Friday, beating Cumberland High (RI) 12-6 at the Plainville Athletic League complex.
King Philip head coach Kate Fallon said the relationship with Cumberland in the non-league and inter-state contest stems from an old friend in Marty Crowley, a former coach at both Attleboro and King Philip.
“Marty and I know each other and have known each other a really long time,” Fallon said. “We played each other when we coached at Franklin. We had some great games with them and last year when were able to schedule a non-league, I got him back on the schedule. (Cumberland is) always good and competitive. They can hit the crap out of the ball. It’s a great game to have for non-league.”
Cumberland jumped on the board early, scoring a run on a fielder’s choice to make it 1-0. The Warriors didn’t wait long to answer and take the lead, scoring their first run on an infield single. A Charlotte Raymond infield single scored Libby Walsh to make it 2-1 for a lead that King Philip never surrendered.
The Warriors added four more runs in the third and another run in the fourth. King Philip put the game away with a five-run sixth inning, which saw home runs from Walsh and Charlotte Raymond. Cumberland’s bats came alive for five runs over the sixth and seventh innings, but it was too little, too late.
Fallon credited Cumberland’s lineup.
“His one-through-five (in the batting order) can get bat on ball. I’ve seen them hit some bombs,” Fallon said. “They have a huge field at home and they hit it far. They hit well. I knew it was good competition for us.”
Finishing the day with a team-high four hits was Ava Gill while Libby Walsh and Raymond each had three hits and four RBIs. Sarah Cullen scored three times. The Warriors stranded only three base runners.
Going the distance in the circle was McCoy Walsh. The freshman, who has seen her role expand over the last two weeks, was strong against the Clippers. She punched out 10 batters and allowed four earned runs.
“She’s young and she had a solid outing today, absolutely,” Fallon said. “She’s working hard. We’ll see (how her role changes) as the season goes on.”
King Philip (7-0) hosts Milford on Monday.
Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.