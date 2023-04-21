PLAINVILLE — The King Philip Regional High softball team continued its hot run to open the season on Friday, beating Cumberland High (RI) 12-6 at the Plainville Athletic League complex.

King Philip head coach Kate Fallon said the relationship with Cumberland in the non-league and inter-state contest stems from an old friend in Marty Crowley, a former coach at both Attleboro and King Philip.

Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.