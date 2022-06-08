WRENTHAM — The second ranked King Philip Regional High softball team advanced in Division 1 play with a 6-4 win over No. 15 St. Paul High on Wednesday.
The win earns KP a spot in the quarterfinals against No. 7 Methuen, with first pitch coming at 4 p.m. on Friday from PAL 35 in Plainville.
The Warriors held a lead the entire way, getting a run in the first inning off a Taylor Regan ground out. A five-run fourth inning, which had matching solo homers from Mia Bennett and Sarah Cullen, extended the lead just enough before St. Paul scored four runs in the fifth inning.
Ava Lanza and Cullen led the team in hits, both tallying three a piece. Regan had two hits. In the circle, Jo Bennett struck out six in seven innings of work, walking one.