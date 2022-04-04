WRENTHAM — Three runs in the sixth inning from the King Philip Regional softball team downed Foxboro High 3-0 Monday.
In the bottom of the sixth, Ava Kelly got things going with a double for KP and Taylor Regan got on by way of an error, which led to Kelly being thrown out at third. The out at third base allowed Regan to move up to second base behind the play.
Nia Bennett was hit by a pitch to put two on with one away, giving Liv Petrillo a chance to drive in two runs on a triple to make it 2-0. Maddie Paschke drove in Petrillo with a suicide squeeze bunt to make it 3-0 to finish scoring for KP.
“First game jitters I think. Foxboro’s infield played unbelievable and their pitcher threw a great game,” King Philip head coach Kate Fallon said. “We must have hit 50 foul balls, easily.”
Foxboro’s head coach Mark Maquire also chimed it was a great game, and his pitchers praises, despite the loss.
“It was a great game,” Foxboro head coach Mark Maguire said. “Their pitcher pitched very good, she had good location. I think with it being the first game that may have had something to do it, but we made some good plays in the field too. I think if we get the ball in play a little more we’ll be fine. The story of the game was Victoria Cusia playing her first game of varsity softball, she pitched a great game.”
Vittoria Cucia had six strikeouts in the loss for Foxboro. Jill Slattery and Peyton Feldman each had hits for the Foxboro as well. King Philip was led in hits by Regan, who had two. KP pitcher Emma Sheehan had seven strikeouts in the win.
Foxboro (0-1) takes on Stoughton Tuesday night at 3:35 p.m. at Stoughton. King Philip (1-0) will play Tuesday night against Taunton from the PAL Complex at 3:45 p.m.
North Attleboro 5, Mansfield 3
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Mansfield dropped its season opener, seeing a seventh inning rally attempt come up just short.
A lead-off walk from Sydney Fernando led to a Cat Kipp single to put two runners on. Olivia Madeira drove in Fernando to bring the game closer while Casey Mousett and Alanna Conley both reached on a fielders’ choice with two outs. The Hornets were unable to to get any more across to end the game.
North Attleboro scored three runs in the third inning to take the lead while Mansfield went quiet until the fifth inning. A lead-off walk by Jill Koppy led to her stealing second base, allowing Olivia Madeira and Sydney Fernando to bunt the bases loaded. With all the ducks on the pond Callie Lake roped a two-run single to make it a one-run game. TheHornets had a chance to break the game open with two outs, but they left the bases loaded to end the inning.
Amanda Schwartz made her varsity debut in the circle with three strikeouts and eight hits allowed.
Mansfield scored three tims in the third, getting a two-run double by Kelly Colleran to score Julia Forman and Grace Simmons. Shaela Burns also drove in a run that inning.
Colleran finished her night with four RBIs, proceeding to homer in the fifth inning for her third hit of the game Zoey McDonough struck out 12 for the Hornets and walked two in the circle.
Dighton-Rehoboth 7, Middleboro 5
MIDDLEBORO — Eliana Raposo led the Falcons at the plate and in the pitcher’s circle where she fired the complete-game win with 11 strikeouts while allowing five runs on eight hits over seven innings.
Sophomore Caleigh Cloonan had three hits with 2 RBI and scored two runs. Raposo added two singles and a double with 3 RBIs while junior Sofia Brown chipped in a pair of hits. D-R faces Wareham Wednesday.
Seeknok 6, Old Rochester 2
SEEKONK — Seekonk High topped Old Rochester off strong pitching, with a two-girl team not allowing a walk all day to keep the opposition at bay in the season opener.
Kate Leinson took the reigns in the circle for the first four innings, giving up five hits and two earned runs while striking out two. She gave way to Alexcya Barber, who allowed one hit the rest of the way while striking out three in a scoreless season debut.
The Warriors (1-0) had seven hits, two coming from Bria Dunphy — who supplemented her day with two runs driven in. Kayla Morency also had tow runs driven in to help push Seekonk over the top.
“Smart base running and some timely hitting led to Warrior runs,” Seekonk head coach Kim Pellerin.
Seekonk will be back out on Wednesday against Medfield.