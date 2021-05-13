EASTON — The unbeaten King Philip Regional High softball team belted 22 hits en route to an 18-1 victory over Oliver Ames High Thursday in a five-inning Hockomock League game.
The Warriors (4-0) scored nine run in the second inning and added six more in the fourth inning.
Jordan Bennett allowed one hit and struck out four over three innings. while Emma Sheehan worked the final two frames, allowing two hits with two strikeouts.
Sarah Cullen (three hits, three RBI), Libby Walsh (two hits, four RBI), Meg Sherwood (three hits, two runs scored) and Maddie Paschke (three hits, two runs scored) led the Warriors. KP meets Franklin Monday.
Norton 18, Millis 2
MILLIS — Bella Vittorini handcuffed Millis with a three-hit pitching performance as the Lancers won the six-inning Tri-Valley League game. Norton tallied three first-inning runs, added four more in the fifth and 10 runs in the sixth inning.
Sandy Fairbairn hit for the cycle, including a solo homer in the third inning, while driving in three runs. The Lancers (5-0) totaled 16 hits with Destiny McGrath and Vittorini each driving in four runs with three hits. Norton meets Westwood Monday.
Mansfield 11, Sharon 1
SHARON — Casey Mousette spanked three hits, while Callie Lake and Liv Madera each had a pair as the Hornets rallied late for the Hockomock League win.
The Hornets (2-2) scored three runs in both the fourth and sixth innings, and a leadoff triple by Madera sparked a five-run fifth inning. Mansfield had 12 hits.
Defensively, Lake threw out an Eagles’ runner at the plate from center field in the third inning. Mansfield begins a two-game series with Taunton Monday.
North Attleboro 13, Franklin 1FRANKLIN — Kelly Colleran and Ally Levine both belted three hits as the Rocketeers (3-1) rolled to the Hockomock League win.
Rocketeer pitcher Zoey McDonough scattered six hits, while issuing one walk and striking out six. Franklin had runners on base in all but the first inning.
North was spared as right fielder Emily Nardelli made a great running catch to erase a Panther rally, while corner defenders Chloe Mearn and Belle Clarkin were flawless.
Colleran delivered a pair of doubles and drove in three runs, while Levine had a double and two singles and drove in four runs.
