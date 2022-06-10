PLAINVILLE — A two-run homer in the top of the sixth inning by Methuen High's Makenna Donovan put the seventh-seeded Rangers ahead to stay against No. 2 seed King Philip Regional High as the Warriors fell 4-3 Friday in their MIAA Div. 1 state softball tourney contest.
The Warriors finish with a record of 22-3 and a Hockomock League Kelley Rex title. A young team with only four graduating seniors in Mia Bennett, Meg Sherwood, Lauren Hooper and Emma Sheehan, there's much to look forward to moving forward for the Warriors.
"They played their hearts out and left it all on the field," King Philip coach Kate Fallon said. "They're a young group, only graduating four, we're looking forward to next year as long as they work hard. ... You always want to be the ones celebrating and not crying so I told them to remember how this feels and make sure we're the ones celebrating next year."
The Rangers struck first, getting a stand-up double from Donovan to lead off the second inning. After a sacrifice moved her to third, Donovan was brought in by a Thyanais Santiago single to open the scoring.
It took until the fourth inning for King Philip to answer, loading the bases with singles from Charlotte Raymond and Liv Petrillo and a walk to Mia Bennett. A hard-hit ground ball to the infield was overthrown in an attempt to get Raymond out at home, allowing her to score to tie the game.
Aggressive base running from the Warriors on the play allowed Petrillo to score all the way from second, scoring moments later to give King Philip its first lead of the game at 2-1 after four innings.
Following Donovan's two-run shot, Methuen added more insurance in the sixth, getting another Santiago RBI knock to make it a two-run lead. King Philip closed within 4-3 in the bottom of the sixth, getting an Ava Kelley RBI single to score Petrillo, but left the tying and go-ahead runners on-base to end the inning.
In total, KP left nine runners on-base for the game.
"We had a lot of situations where things usually kind of go our way, get runners into scoring position and we bring them in," Fallon said. "Today we just couldn't."
Entering the seventh, King Philip remained patient at the plate, looking for a pitch to drive for extra bases. After a groundout to open the inning, Taylor Regan drew a full-count walk and her pinch runner Liv Ali moved to second on a passed ball. With one out and a runner in scoring position, KP struck out twice to end the game.
"We couldn't hold on and couldn't plate that run in the bottom of the sixth," Fallon said. "Then couldn't push Liv around in the bottom of the seventh. Two (strikeouts) back-to-back, it's tough but it's part of the game. It's playoff softball. They put it all out there and played great.""
Despite the sadness of a memorable season coming to a close earlier than expected, Fallon had strong words for her girls and how they played and carried themselves this season as representatives of King Philip Regional, mentioning how she didn't want the year to end yet.
"I'm so proud of them," Fallon said. "They played so hard today and played hard all season long. It's just a great group of girls and I'm sad because we don't have practice on Sunday. I don't know what I'm going to do. They're just a great group to be around."
King Philip was led at the plate by Ava Kelley's three hits. Petrillo had two runs scored and two hits. Raymond had one hit and a run scored. Jo Bennett pitched all seven innings, striking out six while stranding four runners.