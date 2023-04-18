PLAINVILLE — The King Philip Regional High softball team held off a seventh-inning rally by Bishop Feehan High on Tuesday to hang on for a 6-4 win.
The Shamrocks scored twice in the seventh, but their rally was cut short.
King Philip scored twice in the bottom of the first inning for a 2-1 lead, but Feehan answered in the second to even the score. King Philip scored three more times in the third and added one run in the sixth.
Ava Gill and Libby Walsh (2 RBIs) both had two hits for the Warriors, including a home run apiece, while Maddie Paschke also had two hits.
Sarah Dupre scored a run for Feehan while Madi Narducci, Trinidy Tavares, Madolyn Coupal, Callie Murray, Arli Rodriguez, Sophia Silva and Dupre all had hits.
McCoy Walsh pitched all seven innings for King Philip, walking six while striking out 11 to earn the win.
Bishop Feehan (3-3) visits Dighton-Rehoboth on Saturday. King Philip (5-0) hosts Bridgewater-Raynham on Wednesday.
FOXBORO — Kelly Colleran struck out 14 batters while driving in nine runs with a school-record four-homer day as the Rocketeers took the run-ruled five-inning win.
Colleran was joined in the onslaught by Arianna McDavitt, who had three hits and three runs, Molly Willey’s two hits and two runs and Emma Hanwell’s two hits and two RBIs.
North Attleboro (5-1) plays at Darmouth on Friday.
BOURNE — After allowing two early runs, the Falcons ran off 23 unanswered runs to rout Bourne in five innings.
An 11-run fourth inning put Bourne away after D-R held led 3-2 after three innings. The Falcons amassed 25 hits with Corrine Braga tallying a team-high five hits with five RBIs.
Haleigh Kelley had four hits and five runs scored. Emma Horrocks (four RBIs), Caleigh Cloonan (three RBI), Maddie Kelley (one RBI) Morgan Corey (three RBIs) and Haleigh Kelley (five RBIs) each hit homers in the win.
Kylie Hillier pitched four innings, striking out three. Hannah Carey finished up by striking out two in the fifth inning.
D-R (5-1) plays at Joseph Case on Wednesday.