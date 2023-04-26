SHARON — An 11-run first inning was all the King Philip Regional High softball team needed to thump Sharon High on Wednesday, winning 17-0 in six innings.
The Warriors (9-0) followed with a run in the second, three in the third and two in the fourth inning. KP had 17 hits.
With three hits each was Sarah Cullen, Ali Gill and Liv Petrillo. Petrillo and Gill both homered in the win, with Gill driving in five runs and Petrillo driving in three. Ava Kelley also drove in three runs.
King Philip visits North Attleboro on Thursday.
Milford 7, Mansfield 2
MANSFIELD — Mansfield had six hits in its loss to Milford with Callie Lake and Molly Kucharski tallying two hits apiece.
The Hornets scored in the fourth off a solo homer from Lake, and added another run when Lake scored off an RBI single from Kucharski.
In the circle for Mansfield was Dani Jameson with six hits allowed and two strikeouts. Mansfield (1-7) plays Stoughton on Friday.
Norton 9, Dedham 2
NORTON — Norton scored three times in the first for all the runs it needed to drop Dedham.
The Lancers followed up with a run in the second inning, two in the third and three in the fourth. Dedham scored twice in the third inning, never challenging the lead.
Sandy Fairbairn had three runs on three hits and two stolen bases. She also had an RBI. Paige Donahue and Campbell Smith had two hits, the latter adding two RBIs. Liana Danubio allowed seven hits with two runs allowed.
Norton (6-1) hosts Ashland on Friday.
Attleboro 8, Foxboro 3
FOXBORO — The Bombarders scored once in the first innning, three runs in the third inning and added insurance with two runs in each the sixth and seventh innings.
Lauren Eby and Emily Eby (two hits) each drove in runs for Attleboro (6-2) while Sarah Maher had three hits and scored three times. Autumn Stowell had two hits for Foxboro.
Attleboro hosts Franklin on Saturday. Foxboro (3-6) hosts Canton on Thursday.
Seekonk 13, Bourne 1 (6)
BOURNE — The Warriors’ Alexcya Barber was in command in the pitching circle, striking out 10 with no walks in the six-innings mercy rule win.
At the plate, Seekonk’s Riley Connell had three hits, Caitlyn Oliveira had a three-run double in the second inning, and Jalissa Correia and Vanessa Cook each had two hits.
Seekonk (4-4) plays at Apponequet on Monday.