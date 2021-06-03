PLAINVILLE — The fruition from all of the hours of repetition during practice sessions, explaining and executing various situational strategies, was played out on the Plainville Athletic Field and at the Drummond St. Complex on back-to-back days of thrilling competition between the King Philip Regional High and Attleboro High softball teams this week.
On Tuesday, the Warriors escaped from Attleboro High with a 2-1 victory, twice throwing runners out at home plate.
On Wednesday, the Warriors maintained their unbeaten status, escaping unscathed from the PAL Field with a 7-5 victory.
“Our defense has been solid all year, but in these last two games, where we’ve really been tested, we’ve been able to make the plays,” King Philip coach Kate Fallon-Comeau said after the Warriors twice executed perfect throws to maintain their two-run margin of victory over the Bombardiers.
“They (KP) made some plays that they had to make in order to win the game,” Attleboro coach Mark Homer said. “Otherwise, we were right there with them the whole way, inning for inning, in both games.”
The Bombardiers provided their own sense of daring defense as senior catcher and captain Lora Woyton gunned down a would-be Warrior base-stealer in the first inning and Bombardier junior pitcher Lindsey Perry latched onto a popup in the second inning and fired to first baseman Meg Gordon to complete a double play.
That’s in addition to Gordon smashing a two-run home run in the third inning for the Bombardiers and Haley Perry belting a three-run homer over the left field fence in the sixth inning to knot the score at 5-5.
The Warriors needed their defense to subdue the Bombardiers. Rightfielder Charlotte Raymond gunned down a Bombardier baserunner in the second inning for the first out of the frame and centerfielder Paige Berdos undermined the Bombardiers’ comeback bid in the seventh inning by making a stab of a line drive and relaying to senior first baseman Anna Bradley for a double play.
“I thought the 2-1 game was good, but that was a great game, it was back and forth,” Homer said of the Bombardiers and Warriors battling full-tilt through seven innings. “We went ahead, they went ahead, we closed it and they go back-to-back (home runs). It was so much fun.”
The Warriors rallied for four runs in the fourth inning Wednesday as Raymond smashed a two-run homer and Meg Sherwood, the very next batter, followed with a solo homer.
Then leave it to sophomore Ava Lanza, who smacked her third hit of the game, to regain the lead at 6-5 for KP (after a Berdos single) in the sixth inning. And Sherwood followed with a bases loaded walk, the third of three straight free passes to first base, which plated run No. 7 for the Warriors.
“A night game, Senior Night, a lot of people watching, it was a great experience for the girls,” Homer said of the competition. “One swing there in the seventh inning and we’re back in it. She (Berdos) must have thrown that ball 30-40 yards, it was a bullet to double us up.”
Now it’s the Tigers and Panthers on deck for King Philip and Attleboro.
Unbeaten Taunton (11-0) has outscored its foes by a 135-2 margin and will host King Philip Monday night at Tiger Stadium. KP has outscored foes by a 137-30 margin.
Franklin (4-7) has played four games decided by three runs or fewer and will host the Bombardiers Monday afternoon. AHS, with seven wins on the season, has played five games in which the margin has been three runs or less.
“What a great game, an all-around battle that was,” Fallon-Comeau said of winning round No. 2 with Attleboro. “The plays that we made in the outfield and infield, two diving catches and two unbelievable stretches by Bradley at first base, The throws in both games were great. If we don’t make those plays, maybe the outcomes are different.
“Both teams played great defense and we came out on top thankfully.”
Best of all, the Bombardiers have arrived as a team to be reckoned with in the Hockomock League, a foe no MIAA Division 1 Tournament opponent can underestimate.
“We were right there with KP and they’re one of the best teams in the state,” Homer said. “We left the field in both games with a lot of positives. They (KP) had to earn it. We were competitive in both games, we’re at the level where we go into these games against top teams knowing we have a chance. We still have a lot left.”
