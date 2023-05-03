NORTON — The Norton High softball team put up four runs in the first inning and then rallied with five runs in the sixth inning to take down Hopkinton High 9-7 on Wednesday.
The Hillers tied the game with a run in the second inning and three more in the fifth, then score three times in the top of the sixth for a 7-4 lead.
The Lancers answered in the bottom of the sixth on a two-run triple by Sandy Fairbairn and a Kamryn Schuchardt RBI base hit to bring home Fairbairn. Schuchardt and Sienna Pietrasiewicz (2-for-4, two RBIs) scored the go-ahead and insurance runs for Norton.
Avery Tinkham also had two hits in the win. Norton (9-1) visits Medfield on Thursday.
Seekonk 14, Wareham 7
SEEKONK — Seekonk’s Alexcya Barber pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing seven runs, but the Warriors’ Caitlyn Murray struck out three and held Wareham scoreless in relief. The Warriors tallied eight runs in the first inning and scored in every inning except the fourth. Murray, Kelly Leinson and Riley Connell each had three hits. Barber and Jalissa Correia had two hits each.
Seekonk (5-4) plays Thursday at New Bedford Voke.
Taunton 3, King Philip 1
TAUNTON -- King Philip met its first match of the season, falling to Taunton for its first loss of the season.
Taunton tacked on two runs in the first inning and added its third in the third inning. King Philip's lone run came in the seventh inning.
Both sides had four hits, with Maddie Paschke leading KP with two. Ava Kelley and Charlotte Raymond each had one, Raymond's hit being the Warriors' lone extra base hit in a double.
McCoy Walsh struck out 10 across six innings, walking three. King Philip (10-1) hosts Foxboro on Friday.