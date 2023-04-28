DIGHTON — Lucy Latour hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High softball team over Somerset Berkley High 6-5 on Friday.
Caleigh Cloonan drew a walk in the Falcons’ seventh inning and moved to second base on a Sabrian Marsella sacrifice bunt. A Somerset Berkley error on a ball off the bat of Cam Cloonan scored Caleigh Cloonan to make it a one-run game as Cam Cloonan reached second base. Latour then slugged her homer to lift the Falcons to 8-3 on the season.