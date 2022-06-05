SEEKONK -- The Seekonk softball team earned a win in the first round of the Division 4 softball tournament on Saturday, beating No. 22 Blackstone Valley Tech 10-3.
The No. 11 Warriors played a nearly flawless game on defense, making only one error to help the combined pitching efforts of Kate Leinson and Alexcya Barber keep BVT at bay. Leinson pitched four innings while Barber went the rest of the way.
The duo was also a problem at the plate, with Barber hitting a solo homer and Leinson hit a two-run homer, both of which came in the second inning. The Warriors had eight hits and stole nine bases in the win.
Seekonk heads to No. 6 Abington on Tuesday with first pitch from Ceylon Field coming at 4 p.m.
"We have told the team since day one that mistake-free defense and some well-placed hits were key to victory," Seekonk head coach Kim Pellerin said. "They came through (Saturday)."