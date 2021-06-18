NORTH ATTLEBORO — Junior Ally Levine belted a bases-loaded single with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning as the North Attleboro High softball team escaped with a 9-8 victory over Durfee High Friday in the opening round of the MIAA Division 1 South Sectional.
The two-win Hilltoppers had scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning to knot the score at 8-8 and force extra innings.
In the 10th inning for the No. 6 seed Rocketeers (12-3), Belle Clarkin and Zoey McDonough both singled with two outs to present the Rocketeers with a scoring chance. Shaelyn Burns drew a walk to jam the bases setting the stage for Levine, the No. 6 batter in the order to deliver the game-winning hit on a two-strike count.
“We’re a fairly young team (three seniors) and there were some jitters,” North Asstleboro coach Bill Wallace said.
The Rocketeers had runners on base in every inning as Mandi Hanewich socked three hits, including a two-run homer in the second inning.
North trailed 1-0 in the first inning and 3-2 in the fifth inning. The Rocketeers used three runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 5-3 lead. In that frame, Clarkin had an RBI single and Burns delivered a run-scoring sacrifice fly.
North stranded a runner at third base in the eighth inning as Emily Nardelli drew a walk, but two popups ended the threat. In the ninth inning, Grace Simmons drew a walk, but was stranded as well.
The Rocketeers will host Bridgewater-Raynham Monday at 10 a.m.
Mansfield 10, Needham 0
NEEDHAM — The No. 18 seeded Hornets (8-7) used a three-run first inning to jumpstart the offense and support senior pitcher Ashlyn Conley to win the Division 1 South contest.
Conley scattered four hits, while taking seven strikeouts. She retired the Rocket side in order in the second, sixth and seventh innings and benefitted from some dandy defense from third baseman Olivia Detrolio, who fielded a ground ball and gunned down a Needham runner at home plate in the fifth inning.
Singles by Callie Lake and Jill Koppy around an Olivia Madera walk jammed the bags for Casey Mousette, who clubbed a two-run single. Nicole Kabasa followed with an RBI single.
Mansfield added four more runs in the sixth inning with Madera belting a two-run single. Mansfield visits Natick for a 4 p.m. game Monday.
Foxboro 12, Medfield 0
FOXBORO — Eighth-grader Emma Callahan yielded a hit to the first batter that she faced and then mowed down Medfield the rest of the way as No. 12 seed Foxboro (13-5) won the opening round Division 2 South contest.
Callahan did not issue a walk in the complete game five-inning contest. Callahan struck out three batters and retired the Medfield side in order in the second, third, fourth and fifth innings.
Foxboro will now visit No. 5 seeded Diman Voke Monday.
Peyton Feldman, Nicole Theriault, Jill Slattery and Callahan each had two hits among Foxboro’s 15 hits.
The Warriors took the lead with three runs in the second inning. Theriault, Fiona Dunn, Ava Hill and Feldman (two RBI) each clubbed singles.
Fairhaven 7, Seekonk 3
SEEKONK — The Blue Devils scored single runs in the second and third innings and then added two more runs in the fourth to upend fellow South Coast Conference member for the second time this season in a Division 2 South Tournament game.
he No. 16 seeded Warriors (5-5) were limited to five hits and one run through six innings. Bri Dunphy had two hits for Seekonk, which had runners on base in every inning except the first.
