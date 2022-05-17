SEEKONK — The Seekonk High softball team had a combined pitching effort in the circle and a handful of hits in its 12-2 loss to Greater New Bedford Regional.
Kate Leinson and Alexcya Barber shared duties in the circle. Barber, Caitlyn Oliveira and Riley Connell had hits in the loss.
“We did not do the little things correctly today and it cost us,” Seekonk head coach Kim Pellerin said. “We need to shore up our defense and get some more run production.”
Seekonk (8-7) plays on Thursday, hosting Fairhaven.