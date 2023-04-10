STOUGHTON — The Attleboro High softball team blew past Stoughton High 13-1 in six innings on Monday to remain unbeaten.
The Bombardiers scored four times in the second inning and added five runs in the third inning, batting around to take command. Attleboro then scored three more times in the fourth and once in the fifth to end the game in six innings.
Sarah Maher and Paige Quaglia each had three hits for the Bombardiers with Maher collecting three RBIs and Quaglia four RBIs. Lauren Eby also had a double, along with Quaglia.
Attleboro (4-0) is at King Philip on Wednesday.
Franklin 11, Foxboro 1
FOXBORO — A five-run sixth inning was the dagger for Foxboro after falling behind early. An RBI single by Emma Callahan in the bottom of the third was the only offense for the Warriors.
Callahan and Natalia Leach had two hits for Foxboro (2-3), which plays at Sharon on Wednesday.
King Philip 17, Oliver Ames 3
EASTON — The Warriors went down early, but exploded late to take control against the host Tigers.
King Philip trailed 3-2 after two innings, but rallied with a six-run third inning, a two-run fourth, a three-run fifth and a four-run seventh inning.
Libby Walsh and Liv Petrillo both hit home runs in the win, scoring a combined five runs. Taylor Regan scored four runs and Charlotte Raymond had three hits, including two doubles.
McCoy Walsh pitched the win, striking out 11 over six innings.
King Philip (3-0) hosts Attleboro Wednesday.
North Attleboro 5, Mansfield 2 (11)
MANSFIELD — Kelly Colleran remained dominant in the circle for North Attleboro, pitching well into extra innings as her Rocketeer teammates scored the go-ahead runs in the 11th inning.
Grace Forman knocked in her sister Julia from third to break the tie in the 11th, and North added insurance for good measure off RBIs from Arianna McDavitt, Molly Willey, MaryEllen Charette and Emma Hanwell.
Colleran struck out 28 batters while allowing just three hits, two walks and an unearned run. North was led by Charette’s four hits and Willey’s three. Colleran also had two hits.
Dighton-Rehoboth 28, Old Rochester 0 (5)
DIGHTON — The Falcons continued their torrid four-game winning streak with a five-inning rout of Old Rochester.
Haleigh Kelley led D-R on offense with five hits, including two home runs, along with eight RBIs and five runs scored. Caleigh Cloonan added three hits, four runs scored and an RBI.
Fia Brown, Hannah Carey, Madelyn Kelley and Izzy Miss each had two hits and combined for seven RBIs and 11 runs scored.
Kylie Hillier pitched three innings, struck out five and allowed three hits. Hannah Carey pitched two innings, punching out two with one hit allowed.
D-R plays at Joseph Case on Wednesday.
Bourne 7, Seekonk 6 (9)
SEEKONK — Seekonk fell in nine innings at home to the Canalmen as the Warriors stranded runners on base several times.
Alexcya Barber struck out 12 and had two hits herself, including a home run. Caitlyn Oliveira added a triple.
Seekonk (1-4) hosts Old Rochester on Wednesday.