MANSFIELD — The Mansfield High softball team scored in every inning of its 14-2 romp over Milford High Friday in a game called after five innings due to the mercy rule.
The Hornets opened with four runs in the first, getting a two-run single from Casey Moussette and an RBI single from Olivia DeTrolio. DeTrolio came around to score on a wild pitch for the fourth run.
Mansfield struck for five more runs in the second inning, with DeTrolio breaking it open on a three-run homer to make it 9-0. Two more runs came in the third and fourth, and a three-run fifth inning put the game away.
Callie Lake had three hits and two RBIs for the Hornets while DeTrolio finished with two hits and four RBIs.
Mansfield (7-10, 6-9) plays Attleboro on Monday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 17, Apponequet 0 (5)
DIGHTON — Eliana Raposo pitched five hitless innings for the Falcons, striking out 11. At the plate, she hit a solo home run.
Calleigh Cloonan, Haleigh Kelley and Maddie Kelley each had two hits with two RBIs. Lucy LaTour homered in the win.
D-R led 12-0 after three innings, collecting 12 hits.
Dighton-Rehoboth (12-5) plays Greater New Bedford on Monday.
Tri-County 15, Blue Hills 5
CANTON — Tri-County rolled, getting two hits each from Hanna Ayre, Nicole Avre and Kaleigh Stenstrom.
Laura Birch earned the win in the circle. Tri-County (9-6) plays hosts Norfolk County Agricultural Tuesday.