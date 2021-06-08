MILFORD — The Mansfield High softball team rallied from a five-run deficit and moved closer to the .500 mark on the season by scoring late to nip 7-6 Milford High Monday in a Hockomock League game.
Nicole Kobasa stroked two hits for Mansfield (6-7), which trailed 6-1 in the fourth inning. The Hornets rallied for four runs on three hits in the fifth inning and then used two hits a walk to plate a pair of sixth-inning runs to take the lead.
Alana Conley, Olivia DeTrolio, Casey Mousette and Jill Koppy all clubbed key hits for Mansfield in the late rally.
The Hornets play their final home game of the regular season Thursday against Milford.
Dighton-Rehoboth 19, Old Rochester 2
MATTAPOISETT — Senior Kyleigh McGreevy belted four hits, including a homer and drove in four runs as the Falcons routed the Bulldogs in a five-inning South Coast Conference game.
Freshman Caleigh Cloonan also stroked four hits for D-R, while Maddie Kelley drove in three runs with three hits. Falcon pitcher Nicole Corey took seven strikeouts.
Riley Goncalves, Sam Marsella and Corey also had multiple hits for the Falcons, who host Case Wednesday.
Taunton 4, King Philip 0
TAUNTON — In the battle of unbeaten Hockomock League softball powers, it was Kelsey White and the Tigers who had the upperhand over the Warriors Monday.
The Tigers (12-0) used a pair of two-run homers, a first-inning shot by McKenzie McAloon and a third inning blast by Hanna Aldrich to take the lead and hold off the Warriors (12-1).
White limited King Philip to one hit in the pitching circle for Taunton, while taking 13 strikeouts. Jordan Bennett, the KP pitcher, allowed the Tigers merely five hits over the seven innings.
