SHARON — The Mansfield High softball team jumped on top early to go home with a 13-0 win at Sharon High in a mercy rule-shortened Hockomock League game on Wednesday.
The Hornets scored four in the first inning, getting an RBI single from Callie Lake to score Liv Madeira. Jill Koppy and Moly Kucharski then moved the runners around, driving in runs to make it 4-0 after the first inning.
Mansfield added four more in the second, getting a run off a passed ball and RBI singles from Madeira and Alanna Conley, driving in two.
Five more Mansfield runs scored in the fifth for the final margin. The Hornets had 14 hits, with Madeira and Conley each having three. Lake had two hits.
Julia Kelly and Amanda Schwarz shared pitching duties to combined for a one-hit shut out.
Mansfield (3-5, 2-4) play Taunton on Thursday.
North Attleboro 6, Milford 3
NORTH ATTLEBORO — A 15-strikeout day from Zoey McDonough helped keep Milford at bay.
McDonough allowed five hits, walking one, while Mandi Hanewich drove in two runs on two hits. Kelly Colleran also drove in two runs while Emma Hanwell and Ally Levine each had RBIs. MaryEllen Charette and Shaelyn Burns each had hits and a run scored.
North Attleboro (5-2, 5-1) hosts Stoughton Thursday.
Bishop Feehan 11, Arlington Catholic 2
ARLINGTON — Bishop Feehan had the ball flying out of the yard with six RBIs from Haley Coupal, who belted a grand slam in the fourth inning and another homer in the fourth inning. Haley Petrucci also homered, starting the scoring for the Shamrocks in the second inning.
Mylee Ramer pitched the win, surrendering two runs on four hits while striking out eight in seven innings.
Feehan (8-1) will play on Monday, hosting Austin Prep.
Dighton-Rehoboth 12, Bourne 0 (5)
NORTH DIGHTON — Dighton-Rehoboth’s Eliana Raposo held the Bourne bats at bay, striking out seven of the nine batters she faced with no hits allowed. At the plate, she went 2-for-4 with a double and a two-run homer, finishing with three RBIs. Elsewhere at the plate, Maddie Kelley went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, Lucy LaTour had two RBIsd and a solo homer in the first inning. Defensively, D-R was perfect with no errors.
Dighton-Rehoboth (6-0) , hosts Greater New Bedford Regional Monday.
Medway 12, Norton 11
MEDWAY — The Lancers had three hits from Campbell Smith and Sandy Fairbairn. Smith hit a double while Fairbairn hit two with a home run. Bella Vittorini, Morgan Antosca and Kam Schuchardt had two hits each. Norton (4-3) will play on Friday, hosting Westwood.
Seekonk 19, Old Rochester Regional 1 (5)MATTAPOISETT — Seekonk cruised past Old Rochester Regional, with Jalissa Correia, Riley ConnellAlexcya Barber and Brua Dunphy each tallying three hits.
Ally Dantas had two hits and Kayla Morency had a two-run homer to continue the onslaught. Seekonk (6-2) plays Fairhaven on Monday.