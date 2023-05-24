CANTON — The Mansfield High softball team used a four-run rally with two outs in the seventh inning to pull away from Canton High in a 6-0 Hockomock League win on Tuesday.

Callie Lake scored on a fielder’s choice from Molly Kucharski in the third inning to open the Hornets’ scoring. In the fifth inning, Avery Lake drove in Reilley Slaney after she had reached base on a single. In the seventh, Mansfield’s Molly Crowley doubled and scored on a Lake RBI single, then Kucharski scored Lake and Madeira on a two-run single and Allison Koppy doubled in Kucharski to make it 6-0.