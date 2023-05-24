CANTON — The Mansfield High softball team used a four-run rally with two outs in the seventh inning to pull away from Canton High in a 6-0 Hockomock League win on Tuesday.
Callie Lake scored on a fielder’s choice from Molly Kucharski in the third inning to open the Hornets’ scoring. In the fifth inning, Avery Lake drove in Reilley Slaney after she had reached base on a single. In the seventh, Mansfield’s Molly Crowley doubled and scored on a Lake RBI single, then Kucharski scored Lake and Madeira on a two-run single and Allison Koppy doubled in Kucharski to make it 6-0.
Canton loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh inning, but Mansfield worked out of it with a game-ending double play.
The Hornets had 11 hits, led by three from Lake who also had an RBI. Koppy went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Kucharski had one hit with three RBIs. Crowley also a pair of hits while Lake and Slaney had one hit.
In the circle, Dani Jameson limited Canton to six hits while striking out five batters across seven innings. Mansfield (6-13) visits Franklin on Thursday.
Norton 12, Dedham 8
DEDHAM — Sandy Fairbairn and Liana Danubio both had three hits to lift the Lancers in their in regular season finale.
Fairbairn scored four runs while Sienna Pietrasiewicz had two doubles among Norton’s 13 hits. The Lancers (18-2) scored once in the first inning, five times in the second, once each in the fourth and fifth and twice in the sixth and seventh innings.
Norton is the No. 4 team in the MIAA Division 3 power rankings as it awaits the tourney seedings.
Dighton Rehoboth 14, Joseph Case 11 (8)
DIGHTON — Fia Brown’s three-run walkoff home run, her second homer of the day and her fourth hit, sealed the Falcons’ extra-innings win.
The Falcons totaled six home runs with Cam Cloonan and Haleigh Kelley also hitting two homers each. Cloonan had three hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. Kelley had two RBIs and two runs scored. Brown drove in six runs, going 4-for-5.
Lucy Latour had three hits and Morgan Corey went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Kylie Hillier pitched all eight innings to earn the win.
Dighton-Rehoboth (14-4) hosts Middleboro on Thursday.
North Attleboro 5, Oliver Ames 0
EASTON — Kelly Colleran racked up 17 strikeout and scattered three hits in the Rocketeers’ win, marking Colleran’s eighth shutout of the season.
MaryEllen Charette drove in Ari McDavitt and Colleran for two North Attleboro runs in the third inning and Charette scored on a passed ball in the fifth inning. A two-run homer from Colleran put the game away.
North Attleboro (13-5) hosts Foxboro on Thursday.
Taunton 15, Bishop Feehan 2
TAUNTON — The Shamrocks were blown out by the 19-1 Tigers for only their second loss in six games.
Tri-County 15, Norfolk Agricultiral 2 (5)
FRANKLIN — The Cougars routed Norfolk Agricultural in five innings with Faith Boutin allowing just two hits in the circle.
Tri-County scored seven runs in the second inning. MacKenzie Duffy had both a single and a double in an inning where the Cougars batted around. In the fourth inning Tri-County scored six runs from a Duffy solo homer and a Boutin two-run homer. Ava Cossette, Haley Kunicki and Duffy had three hits while Boutin, Amy Freitas and Alexis Rego each had two hits.
Tri-County (16-1) plays at Southeastern on Thursday.