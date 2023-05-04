MANSFIELD — The Mansfield High softball team took a 9-8 win over Canton High on Thursday, rallying from a three-run deficit for its second win of the season.
The Hornets took a 3-2 lead in the fourth. Molly Kucharski reached base on an error and advanced to second on a Jill Koppy single. A Liv Madeira hit into right field was misplayed, leading to both Kucharski and Koppy scoring, and an overthrow at third base allowed Madeira to score to give Mansfield the lead.
Canton responded with a four-run fifth inning to take a 6-3 lead, but Mansfield answered with a pair of runs in the fifth as Kucharski reached on a fielder’s choice and Koppy was hit by a pitch before Madeira again came up clutch by singling home both baserunners. A wild pitch scored Madeira to make it 6-5.
The Hornets then took the lead with a four-run sixth inning A two-run Avery Lake single and a Koppy RBI triple kept the inning going, and Koppy scored the last run of the inning on a Madeira single.
Canton scored twice in the seventh, but the Hornets held on for the win. Mansfield (2-8) visits Marblehead on Saturday.
Greater New Bedford 14, Seekonk 2
NEW BEDFORD — The Warriors lost to Greater New Bedford Vocational, snapping a four-game win steak.
Alexcya Barber pitched three innings, walking five while striking out three, Caitlyn Murray entered in relief, striking out three while walking six.
Sarah Rickard had two hits for the Warriors and Caitlyn Oliveira had a solo home run. Seekonk (5-5) plays on Monday at Durfee.
Bishop Feehan 7, Braintree 1
ATTLEBORO — Mylee Ramer homered twice and drove in three runs, while allowing six hits over seven innings for Bishop Feehan.
In the circle Ramer punched out eight batters and walked none. The Shamrocks had 13 hits, with Sarah Dupre, Maddie Coupal, Mylee Ramer and Caitlyn Deveney all getting multiple hits.
The Shamrocks (6-5) play Saturday, hosting Taunton.
Medfield 8, Norton 6
MEDFIELD — The Lancers fall to 9-2 after seeing their lead slip away with a seven-run third inning from Medfield
Norton scored four times in the first, but scored just one run in the third and fourth innings. Medfield scored one run in the fifth.
With two hits each were Sandy Fairbairn (home run), Liana Danubio, Sienna Pietrasiewicz (triple), Avery Tinkham and Lucy Perachio.
Norton (9-2) hosts Norwood on Monday.
Tri-County 7, Southeastern 5
FRANKLIN — Tri-Countty remained perfect on the season, improving to 8-0.
Kaleigh Stenstrom earned the win in the circle, going six innings for the winning decision. Amy Freitas had three hits with an RBI while Faith Boutin had two RBIs and a double. Ava Cossette scored four time and Breann MacMillan tallied for RBIs. Boutin. Cossette and MacMillan each had two hits.
Tri-County plays at Diman on Friday.