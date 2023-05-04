MANSFIELD — The Mansfield High softball team took a 9-8 win over Canton High on Thursday, rallying from a three-run deficit for its second win of the season.

The Hornets took a 3-2 lead in the fourth. Molly Kucharski reached base on an error and advanced to second on a Jill Koppy single. A Liv Madeira hit into right field was misplayed, leading to both Kucharski and Koppy scoring, and an overthrow at third base allowed Madeira to score to give Mansfield the lead.