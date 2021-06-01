FOXBORO — Zoey McDonough pitched a two-hitter and totaled 13 strikeouts as the North Attleboro High softball team took home an 8-2 victory at Foxboro High Tuesday in a Hockomock League game.
The Rocketeers (8-3) have a rematch with Foxboro Wednesday at North Attleboro, needing one win to clinch their second straight Davenport Division title.
Kelly Colleran unloaded two home runs and drove in four runs for North. Mandi Hanewich socked three hits, including two doubles to drive in two runs. Emma Bailey also had three hits for North, Chloe Mearn had two hits with a double and Shaelyn Burns scored twice.
Bishop Feehan 17, Bishop Fenwick 1
ATTLEBORO — Mackenzie Faherty smashed a grand slam in the third inning as the Shamrocks (8-0) won the Catholic Central League rout.
The Shamrocks scored five second-inning runs with four runs in both the third and fourth innings. Bishop Feehan totaled 16 hits at the plate.
Madi Rizzo scattered five hits in the Shamrock pitching circle.
The Shamrocks are off until a non-league game with Bridgewater-Raynham Monday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 6, Fairhaven 4
REHOBOTH — Junior Eliana Raposo drove in four runs with three hits to aid her own pitching cause as the Falcons won the South Coast Conference game.
Kyleigh McGreevy had two hits and sparked the defense with her catching.
Margaret Saxon had a triple among D-R’s nine hits. Nicole Corey, Sam Marsella and Riley Goncalves also had key hits for the Falcons (5-0), who host Greater New Bedford Thursday.
Tri-County 16, Blue Hills 1
FRANKLIN — Holly Swinimer smacked two doubles and Morgan Collupy had two hits as the Cougars amassed 12 in a five-inning Mayflower League victory.
Collupy pitched the win, allowing two hits while striking out eight.
Tri-County (6-2) scored three runs in the first inning with Faith Boutin slugging a two-run homer. The Cougars added 10 runs in the third inning.
Tri-County visits Bristol Agricultural Wednesday.
